Folding in C++ using Variadic Function Template

function. To the ones who don't know what a fold function the expression
fold
, we will output
fold(add, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
(which is left fold). Similarly for
(1 +(2 + (3 + (4 + 5)))) = 15
, we will output 120. More about it can be found here.
fold(mul, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
// Base Case - Return the only remaining element.
template<typename Func, typename T>
T fold(Func f, T v){
return v;
}
// General Case - Apply function to current element
// and folded output of the previous elements.
template<typename Func, typename T, typename... Args>
T fold(Func f, T first, Args... args){
return f(first,fold(f, args...));
}
// Sample function for testing.
template <typename T>
T add(T x, T y) { return x + y; }
int main(){
fold(add<double>, 1, 2, 3);
}
get the type
Func
, while T is
double (*)(double, double)
and the
int
parameter pack as termed by the standard is
Args
. We essentially peel of the first argument from the pack and call the binary function with it and evaluation of fold applied to the remainder of the pack. If you are comfortable with recursion you will easily comprehend what is happening. That we are sort of creating a expression tree similar to shown below.
{ int , int }
#include <iostream>
// Base Case - Return the only remaining element.
template <typename Func, typename T>
T fold(Func f, T v)
{
std::cout << "Base Function :" << __PRETTY_FUNCTION__ << "\n";
return v;
}
// General Case - Apply function to current element
// and folded output of the previous elements.
template <typename Func, typename T, typename... Args>
T fold(Func f, T first, Args... args)
{
std::cout << __PRETTY_FUNCTION__ << "\n";
return f(first, fold(f, args...));
}
// Sample functions for testing.
template <typename T>
T add(T x, T y) { return x + y; }
int main()
{
fold(add<double>, 1, 2, 3);
}
T fold(Func, T, Args ...) [with Func = double (*)(double, double); T = int; Args = {int, int}]
T fold(Func, T, Args ...) [with Func = double (*)(double, double); T = int; Args = {int}]
Base Function :T fold(Func, T) [with Func = double (*)(double, double); T = int]
keyword at the correct places, we can easily make the compiler to compute the value at compile time if we know the arguments at compile time.
constexpr