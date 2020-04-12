Compiling CUDA File in VS Code [A How-To Guide]

.cu file is not supported in the VS Code natively. This can be a issue if you want to compile and debug (atleast the CPU part of the file as kernel debugging is not supported in VS Code at the moment). Trying to compile afile is not supported in the VS Code natively. This can be a issue if you want to compile and debug (atleast the CPU part of the file as kernel debugging is not supported in VS Code at the moment).

F5 . That will give the below pop-up. The procedure to do that is fairly simple. In your project, hit. That will give the below pop-up.

C++(GDB/LLDB) , we'll get default options (assuming compilers and debuggers are available on path). On selecting, we'll get default options (assuming compilers and debuggers are available on path).

g++-7 . This will create launch.json and task.json . More information about the purpose of these files can be found Choose one of the option. I go for. This will createand. More information about the purpose of these files can be found here

.cu file with this, that won't work as the default compiler chosen (if gcc) won't understand CUDA extensions. Thus open task.json However at this point if you try to compile afile with this, that won't work as the default compiler chosen (if gcc) won't understand CUDA extensions. Thus open

nvcc (assuming you have it on path). Change command to(assuming you have it on path).

cu file with a break-point set. It should build successfully and you should be able to debug the CPU part of the code. Post this try building and debugging afile with a break-point set. It should build successfully and you should be able to debug the CPU part of the code.

