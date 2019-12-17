5 New AI Tools That Can Help You To Be More Productive

How much of your productive time is taken away by all those meaningless news, stories and activities? Especially if you are a high performing executive or professional, how productive would you be if you weren’t distracted? We lose a lot of time on the activities that seem to be crucially important, while they are not. Although social media and numerous web-based communication platforms have definitely made communication a much less bothersome task, it is simply mind boggling to realize just how much of our time is spent on social media.

According to the data above, most people spend about 6 hours a day on the Internet. The highest daily usage time is a shocking 10 hours recorded in the Philippines, almost half a day spent obsessively checking their phones and managing social obligations! That figure amounts to 152 days spent each year on the internet. Whether you’re rummaging through endless web pages, or simply responding to countless daily messages from the endless list of family and friends, the truth remains the same. You’re losing your precious productive time.

Technology can be blamed for all getting us into this mess, but it has also brought forth a way to save us from it. The revolutionary rate at which technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) are growing is something that offers hope to all of us. It’s not too far-fetched to picture a future where most of our engagements are delegated to virtual assistants and robots. A lot of progress has been achieved already through AI-based tools, like complex data analysis algorithms, automated home systems and vehicles, and Siri and Alexa.

Now you’re probably thinking, “How do all of these tools help me be more productive?”

Imagine having an assistant who is more efficient than you, one who doesn’t sleep or give into fatigue. Imagine having an assistant that works with razor-sharp precision and applies all the knowledge the internet has to offer to the execution of its tasks — wouldn’t that be great?

The truth is, you really don’t have to imagine anymore — we are already deep into the foundations of an AI-centered workspace. There has been an urgent need to reduce human workload and tasks. Some AI tools have been engineered to perform specific tasks, while some are programmed to multitask with a high level of accuracy and efficiency.

Many experts have even claimed that the application of AI in carrying out specific tasks can not only assist in reducing workload, but can also improve the human thinking and knowledge in that field too — and it makes absolute sense. Think about it: wouldn’t you be more efficient in what you do if you only had to focus on the parts that ABSOLUTELY require your skill and experience?

AI-based tools can help in performing tasks that are time consuming and repetitive. If large-scale jobs like industrial and mechanical factories can be handled by AIs, why not handle to AI the smaller jobs like helping you optimize time or automatically collect and data? The amazing thing is that AI performs these tasks much better than you can, and it also saves your time!

Now, let’s cut to the chase. In this article, we take a look at five new AI-based productivity tools that can assist you in your day-to-day tasks.

Asta

Asta is an app for Gmail accounts. With help of artificial intelligence it does the amazing work by performing actions on your Gmail account with eloquence and ease.

With Asta, you can choose the precise time you wish to send email-based messages, such as snooze and delay-sending functions. It allows you to create a group where some of your most important messages are sent in the form of a priority inbox. This box receives only important email messages that you will receive as priority messages instead of searching for them manually.

This amazing tool can also be applied and integrated into so many useful platforms to ease finding messages in your inbox, as well enable you to access customized receiving and sending options from Amazon. Amazon users wouldn’t need to scramble in old email lists in search of previous emails; they can now find specific messages in assigned inbox groups.

The Asta app is available on iOS, Mac, Android and Windows platforms, which are free to download and install on your computer to help you manage your email with ease. It also enables you to save a lot of time, energy, and money on third-party applications or a human assistant that handles your email.

AIBRO

AIBRO is an amazing technology that allows you unlimited access to sending messages and sharing media files via the Facebook Messenger Application.

With sophisticated artificial intelligence technology, the AIBRO bot can also manage your Facebook account as a message manager. AIBRO can manage your incoming messages and handle hundreds of conversations on Facebook at once.

This doesn’t only help manage your time, but saves a lot of energy and gives you clutter-free schedules and vast improvement in productivity.

There are a lot of other features that can be explored with the AIBRO bot. Your Facebook account can now automatically identify certain topics and issues and intelligently process answers that are reliable and effective, household and daily questions like advice, general questions, greeting messages, invitational messages, and even foul messages. This special and highly intelligent assistant can help you manage your messages in less time by engaging in realistic conversations.

AIBRO will gladly represent you on Facebook, always online and ever busy, which increases your activity status on the app. It can answer questions you don’t have the time and energy to sit down for.

Do not worry about the accuracy of the questions. They are programmed to be well-refined and precise, and that is just one of the many wonderful things the AIBRO program can do for you. Thanks to machine learning technology AIBRO grows and evolves over time, capable to deliver better and sharper answers over time.

The AIBRO program is said to have the potential to also support many other text-based messaging platforms, such as Telegram, Viber, Twitter, and WhatsApp. But for now, the AI only supports Facebook Messenger and is a pioneer in this field.

With a set schedule and a list of contacts to communicate with, your automatic responses and messages are handled to exceed user expectations. You can leave messages on schedule and travel out on vacation. You can detect negative messages and choose how to respond to them; a truly amazing piece of technology.

The AIBRO tool has been announced to launch soon, and you can have the opportunity to test it out if you leave your email of interest. You can find more information on how to do this by visiting AIBRO website and submitting your email.

x.ai

As a young professional, there are a lot of things to do, a lot of things to see and a lot of people to meet. It’s that point in our lives where our time really matters and every second counts. We are always bent over our calendars and drafting out a perfect schedule for the day(s) ahead.

But you don’t have to do that on your own anymore — there’s an app for that. Introducing the ever-brilliant x.ai . This tool is designed with a sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithm that offers cutting-edge technology to help you plan your tasks.

This framework is smart enough to coordinate the best time to meet people. x.ai also saves you a lot of time and sets the best time for a date, hang-out or holiday plan. In a single click, the x.ai technology (also called “Scheduling Nirvana”) allows you to perform all these tasks.

x.ai can easily message your assistants from your inbox and schedule a meeting. There is also an important option to reschedule whenever plans change.

Timely

Timely is the ultimate appointment-booking software that saves you a lot of hours schedules and allows you to grow as an entrepreneur. Using Timely, you can fill in your calendar with booking solutions that are conducive and intelligent.

The results of many happy clients are evidence that Timely software is just what you need. It functions effortlessly in delivering your services with special tools to be productive that ooze both accuracy and sophistication.

Timely assists in payment solutions with your clients and performs them intelligently with flair. You can use the Timely app to make purchases and business activities with all the ease you need. There are marketing productivity tools to help you to build a brand and are excellent for reporting insights and recommendations for better decision-making that keeps you in total control.

Trevor AI

Another automatic time saver, Trevor AI, is simply the perfect tool that helps you get your tasks done promptly and makes your goals are easier to achieve. Visit https://trevorai.com/ and discover the amazing things this intelligence can do in your life.

Trevor possesses a reliable task manager that helps organize your schedule with all the tidiness and precision needed. The schedule you set synchronizes with your calendar, and all your plans are monitored and managed meticulously.

This network also provides the necessary tips and recommendations that are needed to improve time management and ensure productivity in our daily lives.

Below are some major tasks the Trevor AI can assist you on:

Track progress; Create master plans; Improve your focus; Take complete control over your plans and schedules.



With all the technological advancement awaiting humanity in the next couple of years, it is safe to say that the blueprint has already been laid today. The modern-day ideas and innovations have all proven to be enough evidence to highlight the possibilities of a future world filled with efficient technological inventions that can save the day.

The world continues to apply artificial intelligence in daily tasks. Sophisticated programs and cutting-edge applications pushed the world of technological advancement to the next level and altered our workday — so we can save time, energy, and money. Don’t be left behind.

