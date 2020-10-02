Fırat Civaner Became Sad About People Who Lost Their Jobs, Health And Lives

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Fırat Civaner from Turkey has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Fırat had to share

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacking

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Backend developer with interest in big data analytics architectures and information security. I like to learn, experiment and look at things from security and privacy perspective.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I build data analysis and backend systems.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Accelerated digital transformation, cloud and big data analytics.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Privacy and security concerns regarding digital transformation and big data analytics.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Importance of listening with intent.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I became sad about people who lost their jobs, health and lives. This got me motivated to think about what we can improve so that we can distribute right information and right equipment more effectively, and what we can do so that people from every income range can be more resilient. About my career, I became more confident that I can perform remotely, and decided to have a fully remote career.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Logistics related technologies

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Security and privacy are worth spending time and energy on almost all cases, both on our devices and our products.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Writer Plus, Spotify, Todoist

11. What are you currently learning?

Technical writing

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags