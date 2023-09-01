File-Based Routing in Node.js: A Brief Guide

About a year ago, I tried Next.js for the first time and was so impressed by their file-based routing that I decided to implement a similar system on the backend. I couldn't find anything suitable, so I took it upon myself to create my own solution. It turned out to be technology-agnostic and works with both pure and the popular Express.js. Node.js In this brief guide, we will attempt to partially implement a shop's API. This tutorial uses JavaScript and CommonJS module types to keep things simple and quick to get started. 1. Installation 💿 Install : node-file-router npm install node-file-router 2. Initialization Create a file and do the following: server.js If you use pure Node.js: // 1. Import default http module and node-file-router\nconst http = require('node:http');\nconst { initFileRouter } = require('node-file-router');\n\n// 2. Create an entry-point function\nasync function run() {\n // 3. Initialize node-file-router and the handler function\n const useFileRouter = await initFileRouter();\n\n const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {\n // 4. Create a server and invoke created function on each request\n useFileRouter(req, res);\n });\n\n // 5. Start listening a server on 4000 port\n const port = 4000;\n server.listen(port, () =>\n console.log(`Server running at http://localhost:${port}/`)\n );\n}\n\n// 6. Run entry-point function\nrun(); If you use Express.js: const { initFileRouter } = require('node-file-router');\nconst express = require('express');\n\nasync function run() {\n const fileRouter = await initFileRouter();\n\n const app = express();\n\n app.listen(4000);\n app.use(fileRouter);\n}\n\nrun(); 2. A first route 🏡 We will create a home route that displays welcome content. 1. Create an folder at the root of your project. api ├── api/ <-\n├── server.js\n└── package.json 2. Create a file named inside this folder: index.js ├── api/\n│ └── index.js <-\n├── server.js\n└── package.json module.exports = function index(req, res) {\n res.end("Welcome to our shop!");\n} 3. Run a server using: command 4. Open a browser and navigate to http://localhost:4000. You should see the message displayed. node server.js Welcome to our shop! Congratulations! 🎉 You've created a first file route 3. Add HTTP methods 1. Before we start, we need a small utility function that will parse JSON from a request. Create a folder and put the file inside. utils http.utils.js ├── api/\n├── ...\n├── utils/\n│ └── http.utils.js <-\n... module.exports = {\n parseJson(request) {\n return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {\n let data = '';\n\n request.on('data', (chunk) => {\n data += chunk;\n });\n\n request.on('end', () => {\n try {\n const parsedData = JSON.parse(data);\n resolve(parsedData);\n } catch (e) {\n reject(e);\n }\n });\n });\n }\n} 2. Create a folder called and an file inside it. products index.js ├── api/\n│ ├── products/ <-\n│ │ └── index.js <-\n│ └── ...\n... 3. Implement and methods: get post const { parseJson } = require('../../utils/http.utils');\n\nmodule.exports = {\n get: (req, res) => {\n res.end('list of products');\n },\n post: async (req, res) => {\n const newProduct = await parseJson(req);\n res.end(`a product will be created: ${JSON.stringify(newProduct)}`);\n }\n} 3. Open a browser and go to . You should see a message displayed. http://localhost:4000/products list of products 4. Make a POST request using , or any tool you like on . The response should display along with your content. curl Postman http://localhost:4000/products a product will be created Perfect! 🎉 Let's move on 4. Dynamic routes 1. Create a new file with the name inside the folder. [id] product ├── api/\n│ ├── products/\n│ │ ├── ...\n│ │ └── [id].js <-\n│ └── index.js\n... 2. Fill it the same way as you did before: module.exports = {\n // Add the `routeParams` argument as the final argument to the function. This argument will contain\n // all the taken route parameters.\n get: (req, res, routeParams) => {\n const { id } = routeParams;\n res.end(`product ${id} info`);\n }\n}; 3. Open a browser and go to . <br/>\nThe page should display a message: . http://localhost:4000/products/123 product 123 Alright, let's make it more sophisticated. Say, we want to address the following case: /catalog/tag-1/tag-2/tag-n 4. Create a folder with inside. catalog [[...categories]].js ├── api/\n│ ├── catalog/\n│ │ ├── ...\n│ │ └── [[...categories]].js <-\n│ ├── index.js\n... And add a single method: get module.exports = {\n get: (req, res, routeParams) => {\n const { categories } = routeParams;\n\n // This type of route also covers just "/catalog"\n if (!categories) {\n return res.end('all products');\n }\n\n res.end(`get products that have such tags: ${categories}`);\n },\n}; 5. Open a browser and go to . The page should display a list of categories: men, sneakers, Nike. http://localhost:4000/catalog/men/sneakers/nike 🥁 That's it! What's next? Discover more capabilities of the routing system Configuration and More Details Examples with Express, WebSockets, ECMAScript, and more How to create your own custom adapter and use it with your favorite framework