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'F*ck It, It Can't Be That Hard to Code' says Melanie Marten of PRontheGO

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byPR ON THE GO@pronthego

The Entrepreneur's Source for Global Prime PR Hacks.

May 16th, 2023
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PR ON THE GO@pronthego

The Entrepreneur's Source for Global Prime PR Hacks.

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writing#writing-prompts#women-in-tech#tech-interviews#general-interview#public-relations#interview#startup-advice#good-company

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