1. What do you currently do and what's your favorite part about it As a senior technology professional, I transitioned from a corporate environment to a startup tech scene six years ago. My current role involves delving deeply into blockchain and AI technologies, focusing on their potential to enhance humanity and improve quality of life. The most fulfilling aspect of my work is the opportunity to innovate and contribute to meaningful advancements in these cutting-edge fields. I am passionate about harnessing the power of these technologies to create a positive impact on society. The dynamic and ever-evolving nature of blockchain and AI keeps me constantly engaged and inspired. 2. How did you get started with your Tech Career? My tech career began with a childhood fascination for computers, kindled by my first . This early interest in technology evolved as I delved into programming, exploring the possibilities within this creative and logical realm. In university, my enthusiasm further intensified as I learned 8080/8085 assembly language, a complex but thrilling challenge that honed my technical skills. A significant milestone was experiencing the university's first LAN network, which opened my eyes to the power of connected computing and the potential of the Internet. This foundational journey, rooted in a blend of curiosity and academic rigor, paved the way for my career in the ever-expanding field of technology. Commodore 64 3. If Utopia were a color what color do you think it’d be and why? If Utopia were a color, it might be a vibrant green. Green symbolizes growth, renewal, and health, reflecting the goals of using technological advancements for societal and environmental betterment. It represents the lushness of a thriving nature, a reminder of the planet we strive to preserve. This color also resonates with the idea of sustainable development and prosperity for all, key aspects of a utopian world where technology is a force for global improvement and equity. Thus, green encapsulates the vision of a harmonious world where technology aids in creating a sustainable, poverty-free future. 4. If everything about HackerNoon changed drastically, what is one detail you’d like to keep exactly the same? OR What’s your favorite thing to do with HackerNoon and why? If everything about HackerNoon underwent drastic changes, one detail I would insist on keeping the same is its commitment to showcasing genuine tech talents. This platform should continue to prioritize the voices and innovations of real tech enthusiasts and experts, rather than becoming a billboard for commercial brands or companies. must maintain its essence as a hub for authentic, grassroots tech discourse. Additionally, preserving its culture of inclusiveness is vital; ensuring that diverse perspectives from around the globe are represented and valued. This approach not only enriches the community but also upholds the integrity and spirit of what makes HackerNoon truly unique in the tech world. HackerNoon 5. Tell us more about the things you write/make/manage/build! In my role, I focus on building software products that leverage cutting-edge technologies like Web3 and AI. My work involves not just the technical aspects of product development, but also ensuring these products support real-world use cases effectively. Collaborating with other tech enthusiasts and developer communities is a key part of my process, enriching the development with diverse insights and innovations. I take great pride in creating Web3 products that are not only technologically advanced but also practical and user-centric. This balance of high-tech expertise and community collaboration is what drives my passion and success in the tech industry. 6. What’s your favorite thing about the internet? My favorite aspect of the internet is its integral role in shaping our lives and history, acting as the backbone of digital transformation. It has evolved from a mere tool for information exchange to a fundamental part of our daily existence, influencing everything from communication to business. The internet's capacity to connect people across the globe, democratize information, and foster innovation is unparalleled. Its continual evolution hints at an even more interconnected and technologically advanced future. The internet, for me, is not just a network; it's a transformative force that has redefined our world and will continue to lead us into new frontiers of possibility. 7. It’s an apocalypse of ‘walking dead’ proportions and you can only own a singular piece of technology, what would it be? In an apocalyptic scenario akin to 'Walking Dead', the ideal piece of technology I would choose is a solar-powered satellite phone equipped with a SIM card containing the entire Wikipedia database. This combination would provide a lifeline to communicate with any survivors and access vital satellite-based information, while also storing a vast repository of human knowledge. The solar-powered feature ensures sustainability in a world where conventional power sources are unreliable. This dual-purpose device serves not only immediate survival needs through communication but also acts as a tool for rebuilding society, with access to invaluable information spanning all areas of human knowledge and history. It's a fusion of connectivity and education, both critical in navigating and eventually overcoming such a catastrophic event. 8. What is your least favorite thing about the internet? My least favorite aspect of the internet is the uneven distribution and quality of access across different regions. Despite the significant advancements in internet speed, allowing for real-time content delivery and seamless connectivity, this benefit isn't universally available. There are still vast disparities in internet speeds and reliability, with some areas enjoying ultra-fast connections while others struggle with basic access. This digital divide not only limits the potential of individuals and communities in less connected areas but also hinders the overall progress of global digital transformation. My concern lies in the fact that while we rely heavily on the internet for almost every aspect of modern life, its unequal availability perpetuates a gap in information access and technological advancement. 9. If you were given $10 million to invest in something today what would you invest in and why? Given $10 million to invest today, I would channel these funds into research and prototype a carbon capture solutions, aiming to combat global warming. This investment would focus on innovative technologies that efficiently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a critical step in reversing the adverse effects of climate change. By supporting this area, the investment not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also fosters advancements in green technology. This approach not only addresses the urgent need to mitigate climate impact but also invests in a sustainable future, benefiting both the planet and future generations. It's a strategic choice that aligns with environmental responsibility and long-term ecological balance. 10. What’s something you’re currently learning or excited to learn? I'm currently enthusiastic about learning how AI and quantum computing can revolutionize our understanding of complex scientific problems. Specifically, I am intrigued by the potential of these technologies to unravel mysteries like the laws of physics within black holes and the prospects of gravity control. The convergence of AI and quantum computing promises unprecedented computational power, which could lead to breakthroughs in theoretical physics and other realms of science. This journey of discovery excites me because it stands at the frontier of human knowledge, potentially answering questions that have long eluded scientists. Delving into this area is not just about acquiring new knowledge; it's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in science and technology. 11. Would you rather travel 10 years into the past or 10 years into the future? Give reasons for your answer. Given the choice, I would rather travel 10 years into the future. While traveling to the past has its theoretical limitations and ethical complexities, the future holds a realm of possibilities and undiscovered advancements. By traveling a decade ahead, I would have the unique opportunity to witness and understand technologies that are currently in the realm of imagination or early development. This future insight could reveal solutions to rare diseases, more efficient modes of travel, and perhaps even breakthroughs in controlling gravity. Such knowledge would not only satisfy my curiosity but also provide invaluable insights into how today's research and innovations evolve, enabling me to contribute more effectively to current scientific endeavors with a perspective shaped by what's to come. 12. How do you feel about AI? My feelings towards AI are predominantly characterized by excitement and optimism. I'm enthralled by its potential to significantly expedite various forms of work, enhancing efficiency and productivity. I firmly believe AI will play a crucial role in our future, transforming how we approach problems and tasks across numerous domains. It's important that access to AI technologies is equitable and non-discriminatory, ensuring that its benefits are universally shared. Additionally, I see AI not in isolation but as a vital component in tandem with other emerging technologies, creating synergies that could solve some of the most complex and pressing challenges of our times. This holistic view of AI as both a standalone and collaborative tool underlines its transformative potential in improving various aspects of human life.