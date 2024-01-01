Dorel Burcea
@dorelb
Tech Visionary & IT Leader | 20+ years in IT, of which 17+ in Financial Services. Applied Innovation Wen3 and AI
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @dorelb's 1 stories for and 39 minutes.
tech-interviews
tech-careers
writing-prompts
hackernoon-contributors
hackernoon-community
future-of-ai
future-of-blockchain
general-interview
Nippleverse, The Nippleverse celebrates Nipples of all shapes, sizes, and styles in the form of art.
@SPONSOR, Ready to elevate your brand by sponsoring Hacker Noon?
State of the Noonion for HackerNoon Shareholders, Where you can read shortened shareholder letters being sent to HackerNoon 1.3k+ shareholders.