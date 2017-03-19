Farewell Education, Welcome API as a Service for Micro Entrepreneurship

767 reads Digital Borders allows anyone with a stable internet connection to collaborate and learn together in real-time. The hyper-personalization of work based upon skill is transforming organized labor at scale. Uber has grown its active driver base from zero in mid-2012 to over 160,000 at the end of 2014. The sharing Economy Disruption is now happening in AI. The reality of education, the innovation economy or 4th wave, is being employed as a micro entrepreneur and educated based upon the skill set and proficiencies.

Lookbooks and Ergonomic Consumption

CRYPTIC CHILD, music producer/graphic designer meets art/film director

‘Ontology (Information Science)’ — The fields of artificial intelligence, the Semantic Web, Machine Learning, systems engineering, software engineering, biomedical informatics, library science, enterprise bookmarking, and information architecture all create ontologies to limit complexity and to organize information.

I started #DisruptionTalk, fostering a global real-time community of founders, entrepreneurs, engineers, artists, and designers decentralizing specialized knowledge and relationships, a virtual incubator.

From past experiences I learned it was sometimes difficult to gain access to the right relationships and information. However the miracle of Digital Borders allowed anyone with a stable internet connection to collaborate and learn together in real-time.

Intrigued and inspired with the ideas of becoming a digital nomad was the beginning of an audience intelligence design firm. Along with professional email marketing and automation software, social media outreach plan for target audience, and coworking pop up powered by a mobile cloud.

What does this mean?

What does it mean to turn every end computing device or smartphone into an incubator. What does it mean to turn every coffee shop, restaurant, sitting room, and underutilized office or commercial space into a coworking space?

Resilient societies will unleash and embrace the potential of individuals. Many papers, datasets, image recognition hierarchies, and software tools related to deep learning are open source. This has delivered a democratizing effect, empowering individuals to build powerful applications.

WhatsApp was able to build a global messaging system serving 900M users with just 50 engineers, compared to thousands of engineers needed for prior generations of messaging systems.

Sharing Economy Disruption is now happening in AI. Software tools like Theano and TensorFlow, with cloud data centers for training and inexpensive GPUs for deployment, allow individuals and small distributed teams to build state-of-the-art artificially intelligent systems. Or plug and play domain specific AI options with Movidius Neural Compute Stick.

What does Micro Entrepreneurship mean for employment? Has the hyper-segmentation of data, skills, and labor made unemployment obsolete? The reality of education, the innovation economy or 4th wave, is being employed as a micro entrepreneur and educated based upon the skill set and proficiencies of an individual.

Previously underemployed persons are having underutilized skills transformed into assets. The hyper-personalization of work based upon skill is transforming organized labor at scale. Uber has organized an underutilized skill, and grown its active driver base from zero in mid-2012 to over 160,000 at the end of 2014. The number of new drivers has more than doubled every six months.

Being able to track, measure, and qualify experience with xAPI or experience graphs have made it possible to become employed based upon the true interests and proficiencies of an individual. What skill based blockchain labor market will an individual or small distributed team build next?

Explore 10 Ways to Develop Your Brand Story

Ready to unleash and embrace your potential? Join #DisruptionTalk.