FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 3 of 5: Portfolios & GitHubs

Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person, which I think is an important and welcome change.

Over the decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also had the pleasure of working with various bootcamps, colleges, and hundreds of individual job seekers on LinkedIn. Across all the changes over the past years, across the various locations and mediums, something remained consistent throughout: The questions I get asked.

With that in mind, I thought - why not make a FAQ from my perspective as a hiring manager?

While this is my perspective, it's based on years of observation and supporting data. But that being said, advice is not fact. You may disagree with certain points, and that's OK. Opinions we disagree with allow us to better understand our own views. At best, I hope these responses help you land your dream job. At worst, I hope they'll help you form your own ideas on how to approach your career.

In this part, I’ll focus on the questions I’ve received about portfolios and GitHubs.

Do I really need a portfolio/website? It really depends - but I'm hugely in favor of them. Resumes show me your professional side. Portfolios show case your personality, your interests. They give hiring managers a different sense of who you are, and how you are looking to grow.

Of course, not everyone needs one - or has the desire to build one. I know many successful coders who don't have a portfolio/website and never needed one. In fact, most of the developers I know don't have one. And if that's the case, why do I push for them?

The simple answer is it's an odds game. Tech Hiring is a wild world right now - there's lots of demand, lots of candidates, it's ultra-competitive but people are also struggling to find jobs. A portfolio isn't going to guarantee you land a job, but it gives you a meaningful edge over other candidates provided you do it right.

Your portfolio doesn't have to be a huge undertaking - and because the benefits far outweigh the costs, I think building them makes a ton of sense. Because portfolios are personal, I think people get overwhelmed by "the art of the possible" - and then they never actually produce anything.

If you build your portfolio iteratively, starting small, and only expanding as needed and as you have the time, it's a great way to establish yourself.

For more, here are some resources on how to build yourself a killer portfolio: Let's Talk Portfolios!

Let's Talk (Even More!) About Portfolios!

7 Steps to Building your Portfolio MVP

Lumbot



What do I even put on my portfolio? First off, know your audience. Your portfolio isn't for your friends, your family - your real audience is the hiring manager. You want to focus your content such that it's easy to consume - so focus on how you lay things out. Think of it as your resume + creativity. Add some style to it but make it usable.

I'm a big fan of quick visuals that help someone get an impression of what you can do - so whether it's listing your languages, listing your years of experience with each, listing your projects, make it visual, interactive, but don't add any "friction" to it either. By that I mean, slow slideshows that require me to sit and wait for things to fade in and out is not a good approach. List it all so I can see it, consume it, and move on.

Another thing is: give it some life. Don't make it look like you built it years ago and forgot about it - add some dynamic elements, so it's always looking fresh. Have it feed off your twitter, or just build a small integration into your blog, or just have a "micro-blog" that keeps people up to date on what you're working on.

The main content is all around your projects. What have you built, what are you building. Include nice write ups that cover what you've learned, what challenged you, what you're proud of, what you'd do better. Impacts and Outcomes.

This template I made is the bare minimum that you should list. It's all static, it has minimal design elements, but it really helps a hiring manager understand who you are:





As you can see, the key things to list are: The Tech Stack & Methodologies you know

A mini-bio

Important links - to your GitHub, your resume, your LinkedIn,

Quick visuals that summarize your career

Projects, with the tech stack and links to GitHub

"Live" sections that you can easily update with what you're working on / reading (update these maybe once a month.)

Like I said before, it should take you more than a weekend to build something like this and it'll help give your application that extra bit of edge.

As you grow in your career, updating it becomes pretty trivial.



Can't I just use GitHub? You can - yes. But don't just dump your projects on GitHub and call it a day. Build a proper GitHub landing page and use that as your portfolio.

You can build it using GitHub Pages - just follow the same principles as I listed above.



Should I get my own domain name? You don't need one - but having your own domain is like having your stationary. It's a nice touch.



How personal should I get on my website? Should I share family photos? Recipes? A picture of my pet salamander? Share what you like - just ultimately know it's purpose. It's not meant to be a Facebook profile - but it's also not meant to be a LinkedIn profile either. Your audience would be a hiring manager.

Help them get to know the social yet professional you.



Should I worry about SEO, page ranks, etc.? No. That's over doing it. Keep your HTML clean - but don't stress over it either.

Only do what is most relevant to the roles you pursue: If it’s a Node developer, build things with Node. If it’s SEO, then sure - optimize for search engines. But if you’re a SQL Engineer, I’m likely not going to judge you on your HTML/CSS skills.

