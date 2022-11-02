Facebook Peeked at Your Info When You Applied for Student Aid Online

Too Long; Didn't Read

Facebook sent first and last names, email addresses, zip codes to Facebook, The Markup has learned. Facebook has repeatedly said it blocks the collection of especially sensitive personal information. Facebook also retains this type of data and can use it for its own advertising purposes. Data was being collected even if the visitor to the site did not have a Facebook account and began even before the user logged in to studentaid.gov, the site that hosts the FAFSA.gov. The tracker remains on the website and continues to share some information about visitors with Facebook.