Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Facebook Peeked at Your Info When You Applied for Student Aid Online by@TheMarkup

    Facebook Peeked at Your Info When You Applied for Student Aid Online

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Facebook sent first and last names, email addresses, zip codes to Facebook, The Markup has learned. Facebook has repeatedly said it blocks the collection of especially sensitive personal information. Facebook also retains this type of data and can use it for its own advertising purposes. Data was being collected even if the visitor to the site did not have a Facebook account and began even before the user logged in to studentaid.gov, the site that hosts the FAFSA.gov. The tracker remains on the website and continues to share some information about visitors with Facebook.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Facebook Peeked at Your Info When You Applied for Student Aid Online
    tech-companies#facebook#data#facebook-privacy
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    @TheMarkup

    The Markup

    Receive Stories from @TheMarkup

    react to story with heart
    HackerNoon

    Build Your Brand’s Reputation on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon
    Published at Mar 09, 2023 by TheMarkup #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Honored by AHCJ Awards for Revealing That Several Hospitals Were in Bed With Facebook
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by TheMarkup #journalism
    Article Thumbnail
    Effective Strategies for Efficient Data Extraction
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by leodatuum #data-science
    Article Thumbnail
    Facebook’s Not-So-Happy Birthdays Offer New App Opportunity
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by andrewchapin #social-media
    Article Thumbnail
    The Beginner's Guide to Feature Engineering
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by dotslashbit #data-science
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa