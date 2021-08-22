Exploring Javascript Console Object

320 reads

The console object provides access to the browser's web console (e.g., the web console in Firefox) The specifics of how it works vary from browser to browser, but there is a de facto set of features that are typically provided. Most developers usually use console.log() to debug JavaScript code but console provides us with such a powerful set of. features it would be a shame not to use them, or at least know what they do. Using other methods such as console.clear() and console.timeLog() will provide you with more informative and clearer logs.