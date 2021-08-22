Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Exploring Javascript Console Object by@thedailytechta1

Exploring Javascript Console Object

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The console object provides access to the browser's web console (e.g., the web console in Firefox) The specifics of how it works vary from browser to browser, but there is a de facto set of features that are typically provided. Most developers usually use console.log() to debug JavaScript code but console provides us with such a powerful set of. features it would be a shame not to use them, or at least know what they do. Using other methods such as console.clear() and console.timeLog() will provide you with more informative and clearer logs.
image
TheDailyTechTalk Hacker Noon profile picture

@thedailytechta1
TheDailyTechTalk

Programming & dev blog.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
RabbitMQ Introduced in Brief by @thedailytechta1
#rabbitmq
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development by @hiren-dhaduk
#nodejs
RxJS - 5 Helpful Operators You Might Not Know by @ilyoskhuja
#rxjs-operators
How to Use Gulp to Protect Your Code by @Fortuna
#javascript
How to Program with React Native: Lessons & Best Practices by @vibemap
#react

Tags

#javascript#web-development#webdev#tips-and-tricks#coding-skills#javascript-tutorial#learning-to-code#javascript-development
Join Hacker Noon loading