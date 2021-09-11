Explore 5 Feature Flag Best Practices

Feature flagging is a lifesaver that can support novel workflows useful to the modern methodologies. An excessive number of feature toggles means that there is a growing number of code paths. To avoid that, turn to this practice only when it seems logical and always repurpose the existing features if possible. Feature toggling lets you deploy code fast and with the least disruption. But when your experiment comes to an end, it’s time to wipe the slate clean to avoid further chaos.