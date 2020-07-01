Exercises on Dependency Injection in ASP.NET: Introduction

Newbie Programmer
public interface IServiceA { }
class ServiceA : IServiceA
{
ServiceA()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SA");
}
}
public class Startup
{
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddTransient<IServiceA, ServiceA>();
...
}
}
System.AggregateException: 'Some services are not able to be constructed'
A suitable constructor for type 'AspNetCore.Services.ServiceA' could not be located.
Ensure the type is concrete and services are registered for all parameters of a public constructor.
public interface IServiceA { }
public class ServiceA : IServiceA
{
public ServiceA()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SA");
}
}
public class Startup
{
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddSingleton<IServiceA, ServiceA>();
...
}
}
public class HelloController : ControllerBase
{
public WeatherForecastController(IServiceA sa)
{
Console.WriteLine($"Test Controller: {sa.GetHashCode()}");
}
}
// 1st request
New SA
Test Controller: 83452835
// 2nd request
Test Controller: 83452835
// 3rd request
Test Controller: 83452835
// 1st request
New SA
Test Controller: 72334852
// 2nd request
New SA
Test Controller: 83729442
// 3rd request
New SA
Test Controller: 19231424
public interface IServiceA { }
public class ServiceA : IServiceA
{
public ServiceA()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SA");
}
}
public interface IServiceB { }
public class ServiceB : IServiceB
{
public ServiceB()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SB");
}
}
public class Startup
{
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddSingleton<IServiceA, ServiceA>();
services.AddSingleton<IServiceB, ServiceB>();
...
}
}
public class HelloController : ControllerBase
{
public WeatherForecastController(IServiceB sb, IServiceA sa)
{
Console.WriteLine($"Test Controller: {sa.GetHashCode()}");
}
}
New SB
New SA
Test Controller: 83427434 22834295
public class ServiceB : IServiceB
{
public ServiceB(IServiceA sa)
{
Console.WriteLine($"New SB with sa: {sa.GetHashCode()}");
}
}
New SA
New SB with sa: 46284926
Test Controller: 46284926 64753745
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddScoped<IServiceB, ServiceB>();
services.AddScoped<IServiceA, ServiceA>();
}
New SA
New SB with sa: 72362183
Test Controller: 72362183 91218567
public interface IServiceA { }
public class ServiceA : IServiceA
{
public ServiceA()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SA");
}
}
public class ServiceB : IServiceA
{
public ServiceB()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SB");
}
}
public class Startup
{
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddSingleton<IServiceA, ServiceA>();
services.AddSingleton<IServiceA, ServiceB>();
...
}
}
public class HelloController : ControllerBase
{
public WeatherForecastController(IServiceA sa)
{
Console.WriteLine($"Test Controller: {sa.GetHashCode()}");
}
}
New SB
Test Controller: 46399782
public interface IServiceA { }
public interface IServiceB { }
public class ServiceB : IServiceA, IServiceB
{
public ServiceB()
{
Console.WriteLine("New SB");
}
}
public class Startup
{
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddSingleton<IServiceA, ServiceB>();
services.AddSingleton<IServiceB, ServiceB>();
...
}
}
public class HelloController : ControllerBase
{
public WeatherForecastController(IServiceA sa, IServiceB sb)
{
Console.WriteLine($"Test Controller: {sa.GetHashCode()} {sb.GetHashCode()}");
}
}
New SB
New SB
Test Controller: 78346274