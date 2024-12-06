Everything You Need to Know About the Lumoz Token Generation Event

Today, we are excited to announce that the modular compute layer & RaaS platform Lumoz will launch its mainnet and conduct the TGE within a week.





A month ago, Lumoz opened esMOZ token airdrop queries and launched the Lumoz OG NFT campaign. To date, over 3 million users have participated in the airdrop queries, and more than 300,000 NFTs have been claimed. The scale of these activities and the large number of participants further demonstrate the community's immense enthusiasm and support for Lumoz's future development.





In this article, we will provide everything you need to know about Lumoz and the essential details about the unmissable TGE!





Lumoz Development Journey

Lumoz is a leading modular compute layer and ZK-RaaS platform, with a total funding of $14 million. Participating investors include OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, IDG, Web3port, and Polygon.





In terms of market performance, since the launch of its testnet in May 2023, Lumoz has successfully completed three testnet phases: Pre-Alpha, Alpha, and Quidditch. The platform has attracted over 3 million users and gained support from more than 100 top-tier ecosystem projects, growing Lumoz's community to 3 million members.





On the technological front, Lumoz remains at the forefront of the industry. Leveraging its "one-click Layer 2 deployment" technology, Lumoz has provided technical services and support to over 20 high-quality projects and Layer 2 platforms, including CARV, UXLINK, ZKFair, Merlin Chain, Matr1X, and Ultiverse.

TGE Timeline

With the launch and conclusion of the large-scale airdrop and OG NFT campaigns, the Lumoz mainnet launch and TGE are fast approaching. We will also announce the listing timeline soon, so please stay tuned!

MOZ Tokenomics

On December 5, Lumoz announced the tokenomics for MOZ. The total supply of MOZ tokens is 10 billion, with 66% allocated to the community, ecosystem, nodes, and miners. The initial circulating supply is approximately 11%. The token distribution is as follows: 25% to the zkProver network, 25% to zkVerifier nodes, 16% to early contributors, 18% to early investors, 10% to the ecosystem, and 6% to the community. MOZ tokens will be gradually unlocked over the next 10 years, after which the entire supply will be in circulation, with no additional issuance.





More info：https://x.com/LumozOrg/status/1864688725273530507





Potential Participation Opportunities

esMOZ Airdrop Query





On November 5, Lumoz officially announced the esMOZ airdrop event. The esMOZ airdrop accounts for 10% of the total supply, valued at over $30 million based on a $300 million valuation. The airdrop covers Lumoz node holders, early Lumoz participants, users in the Ethereum and Move ecosystems, including Layer 2 solutions such as Aptos and SUI, PoW testnet participants, as well as users from the Lumoz ecosystem chains like Merlin Chain, ZKFair, Ultiverse, and Matr1x. Additionally, Lumoz conducted airdrops for high-quality project partners and community users from CARV, UXLINK, and other prominent projects.





Airdrop query portal: https://lumoz.org/airdrop





Lumoz OG NFT Events





Since its launch, the Lumoz OG NFT Events has consistently dominated the rankings on major NFT marketplaces, with the current floor price at 15 USDT and Claw units reaching as high as 150 USDT at one point.





What makes Lumoz OG NFTs special is that they allow users to unlock and convert esMOZ to MOZ at a 1:1 ratio, providing immediate value returns. Currently, the official platform supports multiple channels for users to obtain NFTs for free.





Lumoz OG NFT acquisition portal: https://lumoz.org/og-nft





Lumoz zkVerifier Node Public Sale





The zkVerifier node, as an essential component of the Lumoz network's verification layer, greatly facilitates ordinary users' participation in the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) computation network while also bearing the critical responsibility of maintaining the security of network data. Lumoz launched node sales six months ago, and node holders are eligible for various rewards, including 25% of Lumoz Tokens, potential incentives from over 20 ecosystem L2s, esMOZ airdrops, Lumoz OG NFTs, and more. Currently, 80% of the nodes have been sold, and the public sales and KOL node incentive programs are still open.





If you're interested, you can click here: https://node.lumoz.org/

Conversion Between esMOZ and MOZ

Lumoz employs a dual-token economic model, consisting of the functional token MOZ and the incentive token esMOZ. MOZ is primarily used for transaction gas fees, resource usage, and similar purposes, while esMOZ can be used for staking rewards, delegating zkVerifier nodes, and converting into MOZ. Both tokens are integral to the Lumoz protocol. After the mainnet launch, esMOZ can be converted into MOZ under specific conditions. The conversion ratio is 1:1, and conversions typically require a vesting period. However, users can bypass the lock-up period by using Lumoz OG NFTs for conversion. Upon completion of the conversion, one token is burned, and its corresponding token is minted. If a user converts esMOZ using an OG NFT, the OG NFT will also be destroyed after the conversion is completed.





For more information on obtaining Lumoz OG NFTs, visit: https://lumoz.org/airdrop.





For users who do not use OG NFTs, the following standard conversion rules apply:

Shortest conversion period: 30 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:0.25 (25%). The remaining 75% of esMOZ will be burned during conversion.

Medium conversion period: 90 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:0.5 (50%). The remaining 50% of esMOZ will be burned during conversion.

Longest conversion period: 180 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:1 (100%).

Conclusion

What is past is prologue. Currently, Lumoz is in the final stages of preparation, and we hope everyone can seize this last opportunity to become a part of the Lumoz ecosystem. This is not just an investment in the future, but also the best choice to participate in the revolution of cryptocurrency technology.





For those familiar with Lumoz, you’ll know that we upgraded from the Opside brand to Lumoz. The name Lumoz comes from the Latin word "Lumos," meaning "light" or "brightness." It is referenced in J.K. Rowling's bestselling Harry Potter series, where "Lumos" is a spell used to light the tip of a magic wand and create light. By replacing the "s" with "z," "Lumoz" cleverly associates itself with "zk" (Zero-Knowledge Proof) technology. With the mainnet launch and TGE approaching, we sincerely hope Lumoz will become a beacon of light for the ZK track, illuminating the path for the widespread adoption of ZK-Rollups.





Now, let us witness this miracle together!