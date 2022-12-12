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Eugene Lisovskiy, Level up Basket Founder: “Community Is the Core of Everything; It Inspires Growth”

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by Danny Wesley@MelvinTalk

journalist, tech entrepreneur

December 12th, 2022
featured image - Eugene Lisovskiy, Level up Basket Founder: “Community Is the Core of Everything; It Inspires Growth”
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Danny Wesley@MelvinTalk

journalist, tech entrepreneur

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society#community#growth-hacking#metaverse#startups#interview#founders#founder-interview#founder-stories

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