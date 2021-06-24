Error 4013: How to Fix it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

985 reads

@ khunshan Khunshan Ahmad Writes about tech. Software engineer and digital marketer by profession. Peace.

Error 4013 can occur on any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, or iPod, while connected with a Mac or PC. This error does not let you continue to update or restore your device. In some cases, it can turn your device into a soft brick or put it under an infinite restart loop.

Updating your Apple devices is essential for the stability and smooth functionality of your gadgets. If you do not update, it may encounter various technical and security issues. You may spot errors during the update or restoration process itself, and "Error 4013" is one of them.

While this error may appear complicated, there are a few easy ways to recover your device and get it back running smoothly.

What is Error 4013 and why does it happen?

The most common reason for Error 4013 is something that interrupts communication between your iOS device and computer. The first thing you would notice is an alert displayed on your computer, and the message would appear like this: The iPhone [device name] could not be restored. An unknown error occurred (4013).

In most cases, Error 4013 is related to a break in communication. For that, there could be many reasons like:

Your device may be disconnected or pulled by accident when updating or restoring.

The cable you are using is malfunctioning or the USB port is not really tight or working correctly.

There is a huge possibility your iTunes, the software used to connect iPhone or other Apple devices, is outdated and not supporting the latest update of OS.

The software update has a bug (chances of this are negligible, as the updates are well tested)

The stereotype around iPhone errors is that they are almost impossible to resolve, which is not valid in this case. Following a simple set of instructions can help you overcome Error 4013; and errors of the same variation, namely Error 4005, 4014, or 9.

3 Initial Steps to Troubleshoot and Fix Error 4013

Before proceeding ahead with any solution, make sure you are connected to the internet with a stable connection, and the Mac or PC you are using is up-to-date.

1. Check for a Faulty Cable or USB Port

At times, the issue is not with the software but the hardware used to connect and charge your devices. Ensure that you are using an Apple-certified or MFi lighting/USB cable for your connectivity, as other cables can damage your iPhone because they can get hot, lose data while transferring, or corrupt your device. Due to that, your Apple device cannot connect to the computer and iTunes.

Another major possibility is the charging port of the iPhone/iPad/iPod, or the USB port of your computer is malfunctioning. There could be many reasons, like the grip strength of your port for the cable. Some debris might catch up inside the ports while you casually drop your laptop inside a bag.

You can fix this problem by connecting your device using a different wire, in a different USB port, or another laptop to ensure a stiff connection. Try using a brand new lightning or USB cable as your last resort if anything else does not work for you. You may need to change your laptop or use someone else's laptop if your computer is blocking communication with the device.

Lastly, make sure you are not using any firewall or security software on your computer that is blocking your connection with the device.

2. Force restart your iOS device

Most of your iPhone issues can be resolved just by a forced restart. If you are lucky, you can get rid of Error 4013 simply by force restarting your device. This is done for most devices running on iOS or iPadOS. Connect your device and do the following:

Steps to force-restart your iPhone:

iPhone 8 or later: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button until you see the Apple logo.

iPhone 7 (including iPod 7th gen): Press and hold both the Side (or Top) button and the Volume Down button until you see the Apple logo.

iPhone 6s or earlier: Press and hold both the Side (or Top) button and the Home button until you see the Apple logo.

Steps to force-restart your iPad:

iPad models that don't have a Home button: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts.

iPad with Home button (including iPod touch 6th gen or earlier): Press and hold both the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons until you see the Apple logo.

Follow that up with updating your iPhone or iPad again, and it would most likely fix the issue.

3. Resolving Outdated iTunes

One of the most common reasons for your device experiencing a 4013 error is using old iTunes versions. Always make sure that you are using the latest version of iTunes as necessary for updating and restoring the Apple device you are using.

If you are using iTunes, you can select 'Check for Update' from the Help menu on PC or app menu on Mac for the latest version. You may want to check the newest version from iTunes website as well. By the time of writing, the latest iTunes was released in Feb 2019 for Mac and Dec 2020 for Windows.

With the release of macOS Catalina, iTunes for Mac is discontinued, and the Finder app is where you can manage and sync content on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iTunes, however, continues to be available for Windows.

Other issues: Ensure proper storage

iPhones, iPods, and iPads require appropriate storage to process an update or backup. If you still have access to your device after Error 4013, then make sure it has enough space available or not.

You should be able to clear unwanted files and media to create space on your Apple device. This can also include deleting applications that you are no longer using. Ample storage space will ensure that the update goes smoothly and you do not get notified with Error 4013.

The iOS takes around 2 to 3 GB, but you will need 4 to 6 GBs of storage available to start the update. Moreover, you may try resetting settings from the Settings app. If nothing works, you can look for third-party solutions. We have selected two of such solutions to fix the problem.

Error 4013 Third-party solutions

Here are a few third-party solutions. You need to use them carefully because they take root access of your device.

Use Tenor ReiBoot

One of the more effective ways to fix the error on your device is to connect your iPhone with your computer via a USB port. The next step is to download a software called Tenor ReiBoot on your computer. The best thing about this software is its easy-to-use interface and quick setup. Its 'Exit Recovery Mode' feature is free to use.

Image: Tenor ReiBoot

Once installed, the software will give you the option of enabling your device into recovery mode. Just sit back and let the software automatically initialize recovery. If your device shows the symbol of the USB logo on the screen, then it means that the process is working properly.

In the recovery mode, we will be given the option of standard and deep repair, and we suggest you choose the former as it fixes the common issues without any data loss. After that, you will be guided to download the appropriate firmware to fix iPhone Error 4013. Once the firmware is installed, you will see the standard repair being processed on your iPhone. It would take roughly 10-15 minutes for your device to restart again with the error fixed.

Tenor ReiBoot is available as a trial to use, its pricing starts at $45.95.

Dr.Fone

The well-faced Error 4013 is sometimes known as iTunes Error 4013 and that says it all about the importance of repairing your iTunes in case of said error.

Dr.Fone also allows you to fix iTunes by first identifying if your iTunes components are correctly installed. If it does not work out after iTunes fix, you need to choose an "Advanced Repair" method that will most likely fix it without iTunes. It might take some time, but it is crucial to know Advanced Repair will erase your data, including photos and apps from the device.

Image: WonderShare

WonderShare develops Dr.Fone, the same team behind many top iOS apps like Filmora and PDFelement, Gideon Rubin said, who runs a cloud-based company Pandio in San Diego and understands the importance of data recovery. WonderShare expertise in the iOS ecosystem makes Rubin trust Dr.Fone as his go-to app for troubleshooting Apple devices recovery issues. You can skip iTunes if you use Dr.Fone “System Repair”, making it more straightforward to recover iPhone devices.

To repair without iTunes, you can install Dr.Fone on your Mac or PC, connect your device, and select System Repair > Standard Repair, which will automatically install the firmware on your iPhone in few minutes. This process is simple and takes a few minutes, and you will not lose the data. Dr.Fone is available as a trial, and its paid version pricing starts from $9 to $149.

We hope this article gives you more than convenient ways to fix Error 4013 for your Apple devices. Do share your views in the HackerNoon Community.

Want to keep up with all the latest Apple topics? Subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below.

@ khunshan Writes about tech. Software engineer and digital marketer by profession. Peace. by Khunshan Ahmad Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags