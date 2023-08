Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned Coins Mentioned

The Metaverse is undoubtably the next digital frontier. With dozens of developing categories within the Metaverse space, three hot trends are rising. This includes the shifting notion of digital ownership and how the Metaverse will be more focused on the creator economy. Gaming ecosystems utilizing NFTs are another key factor that enhances player interactivity. On the social front, DAOs are completely rethinking how voting and governance is carried out.