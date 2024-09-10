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ELIZA Reinterpreted: The World’s First Chatbot Was Not Intended as a Chatbot at All

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byMachine Ethics@machineethics

Machine Ethics

September 10th, 2024
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machine-learning#ai-chatbot#eliza-chatbot#history-of-ai#ai-development#early-ai-programs#joseph-weizenbaum#natural-language-processing#language-based-ai

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