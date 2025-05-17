Eigenvector Perturbation in Aligning Matrix Construction for ESPRIT

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling

1.2 Contribution

1.3 Related work

1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization

2 Proof of the central limit error scaling

3 Proof of the optimal error scaling

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

5 Strong eigenvector comparison

5.1 Construction of the “good” P

5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

5.4 Proof of Theorem 5.1

A Preliminaries

B Vandermonde matrice

C Deferred proofs for Section 2

D Deferred proofs for Section 4

E Deferred proofs for Section 5

F Lower bound for spectral estimation

E.1 Proof for Step 1: Construction of the “good” P









which gives the expression of P Eq. (5.2) in the lemma.





Property I and II follow from Claim E.2. The proof of the lemma is then complete





E.1.1 Technical claims









Proof. Note that









For the first term, we have













For the second term, we have









Combining them together, we have









The claim is then proceed.





Claim E.2 (Properties of the “good” P). The invertible matrix P defined by Eq. (5.2) satisfies the following properties:









Proof. We prove each of the properties below.





Proof of Property I:





By the definition of P (Eq. (5.2)), we have









Proof of Property II:





Consider





E.2 Proofs for Step 2: Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

Lemma 5.3. Let P be defined as Eq. (5.2). Then, we have









By Claim E.4, the Neumann series in Eq. (E.10) can be truncated up to second order:













And for the residual term, we have









Finally, combining Eqs. (E.11) to (E.14) together, we obtain that









where we re-group the terms in the second step.





The proof of the lemma is completed.





Lemma 5.4. It holds that









Proof. We first deal with the first order term in Eq. (5.8):









To bound (I), we notice









Combining this and Eq. (5.4), we obtain









Next, we keep (II) and first consider the second-order term in Eq. (5.8), which can be rewritten as follows:









where the first two steps follow from re-grouping the terms, and the last step follows from Eq. (E.22) and Eq. (E.17).





Plugging the bounds for the first order and the second order terms into Eq. (5.8), we get that









which proves the lemma.





E.2.1 Technical claims









where the first step follows from Eq. (1.13) that









the second step follows from triangle inequality, and the third step follows from Lemma 1.7 and Corollary B.2.





This implies that









Claim E.4 (Neumann series truncation). It holds that









Proof. For the Neumann series term in Eq. (E.10):









we first bound the middle bracket:









The first-order term (i.e., k = 1) in Eq. (E.21) can be approximated as follows:









where the first step follows from triangle inequality, the second step follows from Eq. (E.18) and Eq. (E.22), and the last step is by direct calculation.





By a similar calculation, we can show that the second-order term (i.e., k = 2) in Eq. (E.21) can be approximated by









Indeed, this term can be further simplified:









where the first step follows from triangle inequality, the second step follows from Eq. (E.18) and Eq. (E.22), and the last step follows from the geometric summation.





Combining Eq. (E.23) to Eq. (E.26) together, we get that









The claim is then proved.

E.3 Proofs for Step 3: Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

E.3.1 Establishing the first equation in Eq. (5.10)









Proof. In this proof, we often use the following observations:









They are proved in Claim E.5.









we have









where the third step uses Lemma 1.7 for the first term, Eq. (C.1) for the second term, Lemma C.1 for the third term, Eq. (1.14) for the fifth and seventh terms, Eq. (B.2) for the sixth term. Thus,









To bound the second term in the above equation, for any k ≥ 0, we have









Therefore, we obtain that









Similarly, we also have













Plugging Eq. (E.30) into Eq. (E.28) and Eq. (E.29), we have









The proof of the lemma is completed.





Lemma 5.6.









Proof. We analyze Eq. (5.13b) and Eq. (5.13c) column-by-column.









Combining the above two equations together and summing over k, we obtain that









By Eq. (5.13b) and Eq. (5.13c), we have









Without loss of generality, we only consider the first column of Eq. (E.33):













where the second step follows from the Toeplize structure of the matrix. Therefore, by triangle inequality,









where the second step follows from Eq. (E.35)-Eq. (E.37).





Now, we consider the first term of F1. Define









where the second step follows from Eq. (E.39). The above two equations imply that









Plugging in the values of k = 0 in Eq. (E.35) and Eq. (E.36), we obtain for any k > 0









which implies that













Thus, we obtain that













Combining Eq. (E.44) and Eq. (E.45) together, the lemma is proved.





Lemma 5.9.

















Then, we bound Eq. (E.50) and Eq. (E.51) separately.





For Eq. (E.50), we have









For Eq. (E.51), we notice that









Hence, combining Eq. (E.52) and Eq. (E.53) together, we obtain









Therefore, we complete the proof of the lemma.





E.3.3 Technical claims









Thus, LHS of Eq. (E.55) can be expressed as:









By a slightly modified proof of Corollary B.2, it is easy to show that









Together with Lemma 1.7, we obtain that









which proves the first part of the claim.





Next, we prove Eq. (E.55b).





When k = 0, Eq. (E.55b) becomes









which follows from Lemma 1.7.





When k ≥ 1, we have









Similarly, the second term can be bounded by:









The third term can be bounded by:









Hence, to prove Eq. (E.55b), it suffices to bound













where the first step follows from Lemma 1.7, and the second step follows from Eq. (1.14). Combining the above three equations together, we obtain









where the second step follows from using Corollary B.3. This proves the k = 1 case of Eq. (E.55b).





Finally, by induction Eqs. (E.56) to (E.59), we can prove that for any k ≥ 2,









This concludes the proof of Eq. (E.55b).





Claim E.6.









The claim then follows.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors: (1) Zhiyan Ding, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley; (2) Ethan N. Epperly, Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA; (3) Lin Lin, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Challenge Institute for Quantum Computation, University of California, Berkeley; (4) Ruizhe Zhang, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.



