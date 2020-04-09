Effective Code Splitting in React: A Practical Guide

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
provides a React-friendly API for code splitting, and lets you add breakpoints with just a few lines of code. If you're using
react-loadable
, Webpack automatically takes care of splitting the bundle and loading chunks on demand under the hood.
create-react-app
on demand, when the user clicks on a particular or navigates to a particular route. All we need to is wrap it using
SettingsPage
as follows:
react-loadable
import Loadable from "react-loadable";
import Loading from "./Loading";
const AsyncSettingsPage = Loadable({
loader: () => import("./SettingsPage"),
loading: Loading
});
export { AsyncSettingsPage };
just like a normal React component. The module
AsyncSettingsPage
s and its dependencies are no longer a part of the main JavaScript bundle and are loaded asynchronously when
SettingsPage.j
is rendered for the first time.
AsyncSettingsPage
g is rendered in its place. Here’s a sample implementation of
Loadin
:
Loading
import React from "react";
const Loading = props => {
if (props.error) {
return <div>Error!</div>;
} else {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
};
export default Loading;
is set to a non-null value if the chunk fails to load.
error
import ItemListHeader from "./ItemListHeader";
import ItemListFilters from "./ItemListFilters";
import ItemListTable from "./ItemListTable";
export {
ItemListHeader,
ItemListFilters,
ItemListTable
};
, we can create another file
item-list/index.js
with the following contents:
item-list/async.js
import React from "react";
import Loadable from "react-loadable";
import Loading from "./Loading";
const AsyncItemListHeader = Loadable({
loader: () => import("./index").then(m => m.ItemListHeader),
loading: Loading
});
const AsyncItemListFilters = Loadable({
loader: () => import("./index").then(m => m.ItemListFilters),
loading: Loading
});
const AsyncItemListTable = Loadable({
loader: () => import("./index").then(m => m.ItemListTable),
loading: Loading
});
export {
AsyncItemListHeader,
AsyncItemListFilters,
AsyncItemListTable,
};
: instead of importing a single component, we are importing all of
import
and extracting the required component in the promise callback.
index.js
File sizes after gzip: 396.71 KB build/static/js/main.3a8842c0.js
178.51 KB build/static/css/main.e32b4522.css
68.31 KB build/static/js/6.af93367f.chunk.js
44.34 KB build/static/js/2.6a7f1417.chunk.js
23.61 KB build/static/js/1.bdfdcd83.chunk.js
22.24 KB build/static/js/3.d9e4ee99.chunk.js
19.29 KB build/static/js/4.a66b3cdb.chunk.js
17.1 KB build/static/js/5.f1ce26f7.chunk.js
7.63 KB build/static/js/8.2e807534.chunk.js
6.71 KB build/static/js/9.409015da.chunk.js
5.09 KB build/static/js/7.1b95d8e8.chunk.js
1.71 KB build/static/js/0.6bea2af7.chunk.js
1 KB build/static/js/10.ce9f2434.chunk.js
t that tells Webpack to use the given name for a specific chunk:
impor
const AsyncSettingsPage = Loadable({
loader: () => import("./SettingsPage" /* webpackChunkName: "settings" */),
loading: Loading
});
File sizes after gzip: 312.09 KB build/static/js/main.491eaaf4.js
181 KB build/static/css/main.ac06cedb.css
68.88 KB build/static/js/settings.1525d075.chunk.js
45.08 KB build/static/js/alerts.0f5ad4d6.chunk.js
23.62 KB build/static/js/profile.199c7f90.chunk.js
22.24 KB build/static/js/history.07ccea31.chunk.js
19.3 KB build/static/js/actions.903378a5.chunk.js
8.87 KB build/static/js/events.f540de3a.chunk.js
7.62 KB build/static/js/colors.89aa1e6f.chunk.js
6.7 KB build/static/js/posts.929f04fc.chunk.js
5.1 KB build/static/js/post-details.6c133f77.chunk.js
1.71 KB build/static/js/friend-list.be516e45.chunk.js
1.01 KB build/static/js/edit-avatar.33a4ff21.chunk.js
npm install --save source-map-explorer
, add the following line to
package.json
:
scripts
"scripts": {
"analyze": "source-map-explorer build/static/js/main.*",
npm run build
npm run analyze
.
node_modules
to achieve component-based code splitting and load Javascript bundles for different parts of the application on demand.
react-loadable
trick.
import("./index").then
and optimize bundle sizes so that they are neither too small nor too large.
/* webpackChunkName: xxx */
to identify possible candidates for code splitting.
source-map-explorer
