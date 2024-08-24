Educational Byte: GBYTE Total Supply vs Other Coins

In general, ‘supply’ indicates the quantity or amount of something available for use. In finances (including cryptocurrencies), it refers to the total amount of a particular asset, like a coin, that is available or will ever be available in the market. Commonly, fiat currencies have unlimited supplies, while cryptocurrencies often come with limited supplies. That’s more important than it looks like.
The supply of most cryptocurrencies is decided (and designed) by their developers from the beginning, while central banks determine the supply of national currencies. They can decide to print new money whenever they deem it convenient, while cryptocurrencies stick with their limited number of units, usually, forever.
In case you didn't know, scarcity in an asset implies a higher value in the market. The scarcer it is, the more valuable an asset is.
In contrast, fiat currencies like the US dollar have an unlimited supply and this could cause some issues for all its users.
While this flexibility allows governments to manage economic stability and address financial crises, it can also lead to inflation. Inflation happens when there’s too much money chasing too few goods, causing prices to rise and reducing the currency’s purchasing power.
Cryptocurrencies with a fixed supply aim to avoid this issue by preventing the endless creation of new coins, thereby preserving their value over time. This doesn’t mean that all of them are stablecoins, but in the volatile whims of the free market, a fixed supply can bring a degree of stability in the long term, like the nearly fixed supply of gold provided long-term stability of prices in the age of gold standard.
Let there be light!
Other networks offer different supply and distribution models. For instance, Bitcoin has a capped supply of 21 million coins, which means there will never be more than that in existence. In contrast, Ether doesn’t have a hard cap on its total supply.
Unlike them, where new coins are created along the way and claimed first by miners or “validators”, Obyte has avoided these mechanisms to preserve a higher level of decentralization. Instead of middlemen creating new coins and approving or rejecting transactions, Obyte works with an Acyclic Directed Graph (DAG) structure where every user is its own “miner”, and the only one in charge to approve their own transactions —just by sending them into the DAG.
Each of these supply models offers different advantages. Bitcoin’s capped supply (slowly and predictably growing for the next 100 years) appeals to those who value scarcity and some level of predictability. Ether’s flexible supply could allow ongoing network incentives and development funding.
Which model is better? Likely, only time will tell, or the three of them have their own appeal. Meanwhile, you can decide what advantage is better for you to enjoy.
