Easy Progressive Web Metrics

Lead Software Development Engineer
Improving your web page loading is not a trivial task. It takes a lot of time and requires a lot of knowledge. To make it easier we have pwmetrics library which should help you with that.
How do you always measure? Let me guess — you open chrome, timeline tab and so on and so far.
What do we provide you with? Command in console —
pwmetrics.
pwmetrics uses Lighthouse API for getting metrics values like
First Contentful Paint,
First Meaningful Paint,
First Interactive,
Perceptual Speed Index (more about it),
First Visual Changing,
Visually Complete 100% and
Visually Complete 85%.
Those values you can get in
json format using
pwmetrics https://example.com --json.
{
"runs": [
{
"timings": [{
"title": "First Contentful Paint",
"id": "ttfcp",
"timestamp": 82750857804,
"timing": 838.263,
"color": "green"
}, {
"title": "First Meaningful Paint",
"id": "ttfmp",
"timestamp": 82750857814,
"timing": 838.273,
"color": "green"
}, {
"title": "Perceptual Speed Index",
"id": "psi",
"timestamp": 82750873600,
"timing": 854.059,
"color": "blue"
}, {
"title": "First Visual Change",
"id": "fv",
"timestamp": 82750873541,
"timing": 854,
"color": "blue"
}, {
"title": "Visually Complete 85%",
"id": "vc85",
"timestamp": 82750873600,
"timing": 854.059,
"color": "blue"
}, {
"title": "Visually Complete 100%",
"id": "vc100",
"timestamp": 82750873541,
"timing": 854,
"color": "blue"
}, {
"title": "First Interactive (vBeta)",
"id": "ttfi",
"timestamp": 82750859471,
"timing": 839.93,
"color": "yellow"
}, {
"title": "Time to Consistently Interactive (vBeta)",
"id": "ttci",
"timestamp": 82750859471,
"timing": 839.93,
"color": "yellow"
}],
"timestamps": [{"title": "Navigation Start", "id": "navstart", "timestamp": 82750019541}],
"generatedTime": "2017-05-17T11:50:08.096Z",
"lighthouseVersion": "2.1.0",
"initialUrl": "http://example.com",
"url": "http://example.com/"
}
]
}
Or you can use
pwmetrics http://example.com
to see fancy chart with
First Contentful Paint,
First Meaningful Paint,
Perceptual Speed Index,
Time to Interactive values.
Note: Results are measured with Nexus 5X device emulation,
5xCPU throttling,
1.6 Mbpsdownload speed and
750 Kbpsupload speed.
To get approximated results use median run option.
pwmetrics http://example.com --runs=3
It will get 3 different metrics and approximate them.
Note: As far as
pwmetricsdepends on
Lighthouseyou can pass all flags to it, using CLI.
Available Lighthouse flags - are described here.
Example:
pwmetrics --disableDeviceEmulation "chrome://history/" --save-assets
Lets go further and decide to use it with CI. You really don’t wanna accept new changes which downgrade your site/app performance. We took care of it too.
Run
pwmetrics --expectations
What do you need before running that, is to set up some config either in your
package.json or in your own file?
Other then
package.json , configuration file can be used. See more at docs
pwmetrics --config=./path-to-file.js
package.json
"pwmetrics": {
"url": "http://example.com/",
"expectations": {
"ttfmp": {
"warn": ">=500",
"error": ">=1000"
},
"ttfcp": {
"warn": ">=500",
"error": ">=1000"
}
}
}
Result of its work
You also can look a recipe we’ve made for integrating it with build tools.
DevTools Timeline Viewer it’s standalone project helping developers share their traces between each other.
How it works together:
pwmetrics --view --config=./pwmetrics-config.js
Read docs how to configure.
What a background of this? We just get traces, upload them to your Google Drive and open Timeline Viewer with these traces.
Ok. That’s it you might think. But not. We prepared one more cool feature.
It’s really helpful when you can submit metrics results into service/docs/sheets, make some graphics and share these results with others.
Here it is
pwmetrics --submit
Read more to configure config.
This command will submit all received metrics into Google Sheets.
Note: For now we support just Google Sheets, but are open to new contribution to make it works with other services :)
Example:
pwmetrics --submit --config=./pwmetrics-config.js
Results:
See at Google Sheets.
Enjoy! :)
Thanks to @paul_irish @samccone @pedro93_ !
UPD: Article was updated due to version 3 release.