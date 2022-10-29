Search icon
    Earth, the Marauderby@astoundingstories
    Earth, the Marauder

    IN his laboratory atop the highest peak in the venerable Himalayas, lived Sarka, conceded by the world to be its greatest scientist, despite his youth. His grandfather, who had watched the passing of eighteen centuries, had discovered the Secret of Life and thoughtlessly, in the light of later developments, broadcast his discovery to the world. The genius of this man, who was also called Sarka, had been passed on to his son, Sarka the Second, and by him in even greater degree to Sarka the Third ... called merely Sarka for the purposes of this history.
    media#astounding-stories#scifi
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

