Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, and More

Zombie fans have had it good for a while, with TV shows like The Walking Dead, movies like Train to Busan, and games like Dying Light. And it’s not stopping anytime soon because Dying Light 2 is on its way.

Developed by Techland, the original Dying Light game was hugely popular, with 17 million people playing it at one point. But what comes next? Here’s what you need to know about Dying Light 2: its release date, story, and more.

Dying Light 2 Story

Taking place 15 years after the first game, Dying Light 2 will feature a new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell. According to an official trailer, the game will take place in one of the few remaining strongholds of Earth. The story will also feature different factions that you can help and be a part of, which will affect how the story plays out.

Dying Light 2 Gameplay

Dying Light 2 will have similar gameplay to its predecessor. An open-world action RPG game, players must traverse around the city and evade zombies as they try to survive in this crazy world. They do this with their parkour skills, which allow them to climb, jump, and wall run to get to their destination, or to get away from danger.

If the player decides to fight instead of run, they can attack zombies head-on using various weapons. A machete, an ax, or anything the player can get their hands in is useful in a fight against zombies, but it comes with a catch.

Weapons will degrade over time, depending on how much they are used. This creates an interesting situation in which players have to decide when fights are worth using their weapons, and when it’s best to parkour out of there.

The Dying Light 2 story will also force the player to make narrative choices that will change certain aspects of the story. If a player starts to side more with one faction than the others, that could potentially change what happens next.

In the official trailer, they also made sure to state that these choices will physically affect the city. Meaning that your choices can permanently change some areas of the city.

Zombies, Zombies, and More Zombies

Apart from the regular undead, brain-wanting zombies we know and love, Dying Light 2 will feature more than just one type of zombie. Just like the original, some zombies will have unique attributes. They could be strong, fast, or explode when you get too close.

According to the trailer, years into the apocalypse, some zombies have evolved into more dangerous monsters. So, it will be interesting to see what new enemies will emerge in this new world.

Zombies are dangerous 24/7, but in the Dying Light world, they are especially dangerous in the nighttime. They become more aggressive than they would be during the day, and they can even evolve before your very eyes into a more dangerous version of themselves. It’s also more likely for different types of zombies to come out and play during the night.

It seems like it would be foolish to venture out into the city during nighttime, as there could only be death and zombies awaiting you. But the official trailer states that going out at night could lead to big rewards you wouldn’t see during the day.

The History Behind Techland

Techland, the developer behind the Dying Light games aren’t new to the party; they’ve been developing games since 2000. One of the franchises they’ve developed includes Call of Juarez, and if Dying Light seems to remind you of a previous zombie game, there is a good reason for that.

Techland is also the developing team behind Dead Island. Released in 2011, four years before the first Dying Light, Dead Island told the story of survivors trying to escape an island infested with zombies. It’s easy to see the early influence of Dying Light in Dead Island, with certain gameplay mechanics staying the same.

The open-world aspect, leveling up and gaining new skills, the degradation of weapons, and various zombie classes were all a part of Dead Island that is now incorporated into Dying Light.

Dying Light 2 Release Date

Fans won’t have to wait long for the game’s release because it comes out this year. December 7, 2021, to be exact, 6 years after the original was released. Originally announced for 2020, Techland stated that the deadline would have to be pushed back to continue developing the game. The delay seems to have paid off because the gameplay for Dying Light 2 looks amazing.

The Dying Light 2 release date is coming closer, and we’re excited to jump back into the world Techland developed.

