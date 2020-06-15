Don't Panic, Just Make a Plan to Learn to Code

If you are a beginner and trying to learn how to code during the situation we are currently living in, and have no idea where to start let me share with you how I have been doing it.

I am a 30 years old Brazilian Biologist who is getting into the world of coding now and this strategy is helping me to learn a lot.

Getting your hands dirty into mimicking a website is the best option to train your skills and improve your coding knowledge. That is a strategy used by the best websites out there, like FreeCodeCamp, The Odin Project , or Codecademy

Those websites introduce you to the beautiful world of coding by starting with the basics of HTML, the best start path for beginners, as HTML has more immediate feedback that you can immediately see the results.

To apply this technique, all you need to learn first is the semantics of HTML, as you will use it to give the backbone structure of your planning projects.

Here are some resources:

For video people:

Finally, to stop beating around the bush, my tip is planning.

What helps me to visualize and apply the concepts that I will later on learn, I draw the website that I will later on clone on my notebook and when I start learning the concepts, I write them on the paper so I can easily apply it later, like shown on the GIF bellow.

This concept is called paper prototyping and has many benefits, helps you to assimilate the concepts in your memory, and saves you time as it helps you organize what you have learned and how you might apply it.

