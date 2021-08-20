Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

10 CSS Tips To Make Your Site Faster by@ruchirkakkad

10 CSS Tips To Make Your Site Faster

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The speed of your website is an essential criterion in the user experience and the quality of your natural referencing. In this article, we will focus on the CSS code. These different lines, which are so crucial for the layout and the various animations of your site, can slow it down. The best practice is to remove all unused CSS code from your site. Minify and compress your CSS files. This practice can save you considerable loading time. The best way to avoid heavy and numerous animations is to avoid them.
image
Ruchir Kakkad Hacker Noon profile picture

@ruchirkakkad
Ruchir Kakkad

Ruchir Kakakd is a Co-founder of WebOccult Technologies.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
From Complex Computing to Robotics: What Makes Python A Versatile Language? by @ruchirkakkad
#python
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022 by @syedbalkhi
#web-design
5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development by @hiren-dhaduk
#nodejs
How to Use Gulp to Protect Your Code by @Fortuna
#javascript
Using the Shadow DOM to Isolate Styles on a DOM That Is Not Yours by @courier
#html-css

Tags

#css#html-css#html-css-basics#csshtml#web-design#web-development#css-fundamentals#html
Join Hacker Noon loading