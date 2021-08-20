10 CSS Tips To Make Your Site Faster

The speed of your website is an essential criterion in the user experience and the quality of your natural referencing. In this article, we will focus on the CSS code. These different lines, which are so crucial for the layout and the various animations of your site, can slow it down. The best practice is to remove all unused CSS code from your site. Minify and compress your CSS files. This practice can save you considerable loading time. The best way to avoid heavy and numerous animations is to avoid them.