"Don't Listen To Other People", Interview with Leia Ruseva

Leia Ruseva from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Leia had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNDRAISING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm the co-founder of EllisX, a B2B platform that matches startups with media and event organizers based on mutual interest. I'm also a voracious reader and coffee aficionado who geeks out on neuroscience and astrophysics in her spare time.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

EllisX is the first B2B platform that matches startups with media and event organizers based on mutual interest. We help early-stage companies connect with people who want to tell their stories, while helping talented people build targeted and meaningful relationships with one another.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Bringing talented people together!

5. What are you worried about right now?

COVID-19 and its impact on the world

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't listen to other people. Only you know what's best for you.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

We're a remote-first team, so we haven't been affected that much. Only less coffee meeting, I guess :)

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Data!

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Higher education is irrelevant. People learn much more by pursuing projects they're passionate about than pursuing a degree.

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Substack. The creator economy is going to be huge very soon.

11. What are you currently learning?

Angular.js

