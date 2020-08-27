"Don't Listen To Other People", Interview with Leia Ruseva

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Leia Ruseva from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today.
So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Leia had to share.
I'm the co-founder of EllisX, a B2B platform that matches startups with media and event organizers based on mutual interest. I'm also a voracious reader and coffee aficionado who geeks out on neuroscience and astrophysics in her spare time.
EllisX is the first B2B platform that matches startups with media and event organizers based on mutual interest. We help early-stage companies connect with people who want to tell their stories, while helping talented people build targeted and meaningful relationships with one another.
Bringing talented people together!
COVID-19 and its impact on the world
Don't listen to other people. Only you know what's best for you.
We're a remote-first team, so we haven't been affected that much. Only less coffee meeting, I guess :)
Data!
Higher education is irrelevant. People learn much more by pursuing projects they're passionate about than pursuing a degree.
Substack. The creator economy is going to be huge very soon.
Angular.js
