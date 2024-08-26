DOGS Listing On WEEX WE-Launch: Trade Fee-Free And Claim Your Share Of 1,000,000 Tokens

SINGAPORE —WEEX Exchange, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, is excited to announce the listing of DOGS USDT Perpetual on August 26, 2024, at 21:00 (UTC+8).
This launch is part of an exclusive WEEX
Introducing the DOGS Token: A Symbol of Community and Charity
The DOGS token is inspired by Spotty, a beloved mascot designed by Pavel Durov, the founder of TON, for the Telegram community. This token captures the unique spirit of Telegram while serving a noble purpose.
According to the project’s community announcement, all proceeds from the sale of DOGS tokens will be donated to support orphanages and children’s homes, continuing Spotty’s charitable legacy.
Participants can engage in the DOGS WEEX WE-Launch event through several channels, maximizing their benefits during the launch period:
WXT Committing Pool Details:
Importantly, the WXT committed remains accessible for participation in multiple projects, with no lock-in or staking requirements, allowing users to maximize their potential rewards across various opportunities on the WEEX platform.
The $2,000 USDT prize pool will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so participants are encouraged to act quickly to secure their rewards.
WEEX Futures Pro: Elevating Your Trading Experience
With the introduction of DOGSUSDT perpetual futures, WEEX continues to deliver cutting-edge trading tools and features that empower traders to capitalize on market opportunities with precision.
Key Features Include:
Since its founding in 2018, WEEX has established itself as a premier cryptocurrency exchange, recognized for its top-tier security and compliance with U.S. and Canadian MSB licenses. With over 400 trading pairs and continuous daily expansions, WEEX is a leader in crypto innovation, offering traders access to the most dynamic market opportunities.
The platform’s token, WXT, provides a 30% discount on futures trading fees and exclusive VIP benefits. Through the WEEX Launchpool, WXT holders can engage in exclusive airdrops, enhancing their position in the fast-paced world of digital assets.
WEEX’s partnership with Shibarium cements its role as the go-to platform for launching projects within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The upcoming WEEX WE-Launch event featuring DOGS underscores WEEX's dedication to offering users access to groundbreaking projects, including zero trading fees and a 1,000,000 DOGS token airdrop.
Furthermore, the
The story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program