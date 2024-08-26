DOGS Listing On WEEX WE-Launch: Trade Fee-Free And Claim Your Share Of 1,000,000 Tokens

Search icon
    August 26th, 2024
    The DOGS token is inspired by Spotty, a beloved mascot designed by Pavel Durov, the founder of TON. All proceeds from the sale of DOGs tokens will be donated to support orphanages and children’s homes. The reward pool of 1,000,000 DogS tokens will. be distributed based on each participant’S Effective Commit, calculated by multiplying the actual WXT. committed by the participant.
    SINGAPORE —WEEX Exchange, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, is excited to announce the listing of DOGS USDT Perpetual  on August 26, 2024, at 21:00 (UTC+8).


    This launch is part of an exclusive WEEX WE-Launch event, offering traders and participants an array of lucrative opportunities, including zero trading fees on DOGS perpetual pairs and a 1,000,000 DOGS token airdrop.


    Introducing the DOGS Token: A Symbol of Community and Charity


    The DOGS token is inspired by Spotty, a beloved mascot designed by Pavel Durov, the founder of TON, for the Telegram community. This token captures the unique spirit of Telegram while serving a noble purpose.


    According to the project’s community announcement, all proceeds from the sale of DOGS tokens will be donated to support orphanages and children’s homes, continuing Spotty’s charitable legacy.

    How to Participate: A Guide to the WEEX WE-Launch Event for DOGS


    Participants can engage in the DOGS WEEX WE-Launch event through several channels, maximizing their benefits during the launch period:


    1. Commit WXT to Share in the 1,000,000 DOGS Token Airdrop
      Users can commit their WXT (WEEX’s native token) through the WEEX WE-Launch platform to earn DOGS tokens. The reward pool of 1,000,000 DOGS tokens will be distributed based on each participant’s Effective Commit, calculated by multiplying the actual WXT committed by the participant’s tier-based multiplier.

    WXT Committing Pool Details:

    • Total Reward Pool: 1,000,000 DOGS
    • Minimum Commitment: 1,000 WXT
    • Maximum Commitment: 500,000 WXT
    • Reward Calculation:
      After the WXT committing period ends, the system will calculate the airdrop rewards using the following formula:
      Estimated Reward = (User's Effective Commit / Total Effective Commit of All Users) × Total Reward Pool.


    Importantly, the WXT committed remains accessible for participation in multiple projects, with no lock-in or staking requirements, allowing users to maximize their potential rewards across various opportunities on the WEEX platform.


    1. DOGS Share 2 Earn: Spread the News and Win a Share of 2,000 USDT
      In addition to the WXT committing pool, WEEX introduces the “DOGS Share 2 Earn” campaign, where participants can win a share of 2,000 USDT by promoting the DOGS launch.

    How to Participate:

    • Sign Up: Register on WEEX during the event period.
    • Repost: Share the official DOGS launch post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
    • Complete the Form: Finalize your participation by filling out the Google Form provided by WEEX.

    The $2,000 USDT prize pool will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so participants are encouraged to act quickly to secure their rewards.

    WEEX Futures Pro: Elevating Your Trading Experience
    With the introduction of DOGSUSDT perpetual futures, WEEX continues to deliver cutting-edge trading tools and features that empower traders to capitalize on market opportunities with precision.


    Key Features Include:


    • Zero Trading Fees: Enjoy fee-free trading on DOGSUSDT perpetual pairs during the WEEX WE-Launch event.
    • Advanced Trading Tools: Utilize tools like stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, and margin controls to manage your trades effectively.
    • High Liquidity: Benefit from deep liquidity pools that ensure quick and efficient trade execution, even during periods of market volatility.


    About WEEX


    Since its founding in 2018, WEEX has established itself as a premier cryptocurrency exchange, recognized for its top-tier security and compliance with U.S. and Canadian MSB licenses. With over 400 trading pairs and continuous daily expansions, WEEX is a leader in crypto innovation, offering traders access to the most dynamic market opportunities.


    The platform’s token, WXT, provides a 30% discount on futures trading fees and exclusive VIP benefits. Through the WEEX Launchpool, WXT holders can engage in exclusive airdrops, enhancing their position in the fast-paced world of digital assets.


    WEEX’s partnership with Shibarium cements its role as the go-to platform for launching projects within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The upcoming WEEX WE-Launch event featuring DOGS underscores WEEX's dedication to offering users access to groundbreaking projects, including zero trading fees and a 1,000,000 DOGS token airdrop.


    Furthermore, the WEEX Masons program is a cornerstone of the platform’s community strategy, comprising a global network of influencers who promote WEEX, protect its brand, and assist new users, fostering a supportive and engaged community.

    Contact Information:

    • Sign up: <https://www.weex.com/register](https://www.weex.com/register)
    • Website: <https://www.weex.com/](https://www.weex.com/)
    • Media Email: [email protected]
    • Customer Support: [email protected]
    • For more details on how to participate in the DOGS WEEX WE-Launch event and explore the opportunities it offers, visit the WEEX Support page.

    The story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


