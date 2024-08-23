Crypto-themed Theater, Decode: Legacy, Hosted By HashKey Capital, Aethir And CARV Releases Trailer

HashKey Capital has just announced an exciting partnership with Aethir and CARV as co-hosts for the highly anticipated Decode: Legacy event at Token2049 Singapore.





On September 17th, 2024, this groundbreaking immersive theatre experience will transform the iconic Raffles Hotel into a living stage where the mysteries of the crypto world come to life.





Decode: Legacy isn't just another crypto event—it's a first-of-its-kind theatrical journey that merges the thrill of live theatre with the dynamic history of crypto space.





Designed for both crypto enthusiasts and theatre lovers, Decode: Legacy promises to captivate audiences with a mystery thriller that unravels 16 years of crypto history, from Bitcoin’s inception to the dawn of ETFs.





Attendees will interact with iconic Web3 characters, solving puzzles and uncovering secrets, all while immersed in the historic grandeur of Raffles Hotel. In fact, HashKey Capital has unveiled the concept trailer to give guests a glimpse of this revolutionary event here.





The event’s co-hosts bring cutting-edge technology and visionary ideas to the table:





Aethir will showcase its pioneering decentralized, AI-focused GPU-as-a-Service technology through interactive experiences. Attendees can expect to see how Aethir's cloud compute infrastructure is revolutionizing AI, gaming, and virtualized compute operations.





“We’re thrilled to collaborate with HashKey and CARV to create a standout Theater event at Token2049 Singapore. The legacy of cryptocurrency is deeply connected to its decentralized roots, embodying a collective drive to reshape the balance of power in the digital world. Decode: Legacy will highlight how decentralized technologies, like Aethir’s cloud compute network, are pioneering innovation in AI, DePin and cloud gaming,” said Mark Rydon, co-founder and CSO of Aethir.







CARV will lead the charge in redefining data ownership within the gaming and AI sectors. Through blockchain-based challenges at Decode: Legacy, CARV will demonstrate the real-world applications of its technology, empowering individuals to control, verify, and monetize their data.





"We're excited to join forces with HashKey and Aethir to co-host Decode: Legacy at Token2049 Singapore. As pioneers in the industry, CARV is dedicated to empowering individuals through data ownership in the gaming and AI sectors. By integrating our cutting-edge blockchain technology into this immersive experience, we're not just showcasing innovation—we're redefining how data can be controlled, verified, and monetized in real-time. Decode: Legacy is a unique opportunity to bring these revolutionary concepts to life in an engaging and memorable way", said Victor Yu, CARV COO







This exclusive, invite-only event will gather the brightest minds and top influencers in the Web3 space, offering an unparalleled networking opportunity wrapped in an unforgettable theatrical experience. With coverage by leading media outlets such as CoinTelegraph, PANews, BlockBeats, and others, Decode: Legacy is set to be the talk of Token2049.





As the Web3 space continues to evolve, new stories emerge every year. HashKey Capital plans to take this groundbreaking show on the road, bringing it to crypto events worldwide and allowing more people to relive pivotal crypto moments through creative narratives that transport them to another world.





Get a glimpse of the show here: https://x.com/HashKey_Capital/status/1826803244645118116

About HashKey Capital

HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry.





As one of the largest crypto fund managers and being the earliest corporate investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception.





Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 600 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer services/ technology and more.





With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

About Aethir

Aethir is the leading DePIN, enterprise-grade, AI-focused GPU-as-a-Service provider in the market. Founded in 2021, Aethir leverages a highly distributed cloud computing infrastructure to enable GPU providers to serve AI and gaming customers at scale.





Backed by top venture capital firms such as Sanctor Capital, Hashkey, Merit Circle, CitizenX, and Animoca Brands, Aethir is dedicated to supporting enterprise AI clients who require the world’s most powerful AI chips, as well as hundreds of thousands of cloud gaming players who demand best-in-class experiences worldwide.





This is all achieved through a decentralized architecture, bringing the GPU cloud to the community and making computing accessible for all.





Website: https://aethir.com/

Twitter: @Aethir

About CARV

CARV is a modular data layer for gaming, AI, and ∞. Committed to pioneering a future where data generates value for all, CARV has developed CARV Protocol, an integrated modular data layer with over 40 chain ecosystems, CARV Play, its flagship gaming superapp, and CARV Labs, the accelerator arm to drive mass adoption and ecosystem building.





CARV is backed by leading investors including Temasek's Vertex, HashKey Capital, ConsenSys (Metamask), Animoca Brands, Tribe Capital, Alibaba Group, IOSG, MARBLEX, and more with $50M in funding.

