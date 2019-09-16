Uber CEO Interview, and the Advent of Self Driving Car Technology

@ David David Smooke Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Will the self-driving cars software market drive all of the transportation market? Incumbents in logistics always circle back to the one dashboard solution. If uber can achieve profitability with a large labor force (Dara doesn't definitively say it in the video but he implies it), what can they do with an a super fleet? How costly is a super fleet of self driving cars to buy and maintain and maintain, or to lease? And maintain. And what happens to the current drivers? The self driving cars company may be approaching one of the larger worker displacements events of our time.

Tags