Does Column Width of 80 Make Sense in 2019?

Javin Paul

One of the oldest coding practice is to keep line width 80, and many of us follow it blindly but have you ever thought why we have this practice in the first place?

I believe it was to make your code more readable in the age of small

monitors so that whole content can fit in the screen, or it might have

originated from the age of punch card, which was used to be 80 columns

wide.

This sounds reasonable when we think about those old days but do you think this rule makes sense in 2019?

doesn’t this is wastage of precious monitor space? It also makes your code unnecessary long, then it actually is. We are now living in the age where most of the developers have got large monitors , which can show up to 180 characters,It also makes your code unnecessary long, then it actually is.

I first come to know about line wrapping at 80, while reading Oracle Code Conventions for the Java Programming Language , which was last revised at April 20, 1999, which under indentation says

4.1 Line Length

Avoid lines longer than 80 characters, since they’re not handled well by many terminals and tools. Note: Examples for use in documentation should have a shorter line length-generally no more than 70 characters.

If I understood correctly (I may be wrong), one goal of this rule is consistency.I used to think that 80 was silly, but being able to go through source code written by a dozen different teams over last 7 years and not

needing to re-size my window is a really nice thing. Consistent column

width helps with the pace of reading code.



space. The consistent column width of 80 is simply too little. Since I mostly worked with large monitors, like LG 32MP58HQ-P 32-Inch IPS Monitor with Screen Split, I also realize that we are wasting lots of preciousspace. The consistent column width of 80 is simply too little.

I personally use 120 unless the project I work already finalized a column width, in that case, I go for consistency.



nowadays they are working with multiple files at once, mostly in One more reason people give for still using a column with of 80 is thatnowadays they are working with multiple files at once, mostly in VIM or in their IDEs like Eclipse or IntelliJ IDEA

For example, if you use standard column width you can fit a couple of files

across a reason and can compare them line by line, which I believe is a

real benefit.

You can even do a three-way merge inspection on one screen without

scrolling sideways. By the way, this should not be done at the cost of

excessive wrapping.

I understand that consistent columns make it easier to scan and read through text but it doesn’t matter whether it’s 80 or 120.

On a closing note, I would say that consistency is nice and you must go for it but 80 or even 100 is too short.

Many developers could probably live with 120 or even 150 though. Our modern widescreen high definition LCD monitors can easily handle more.

It is more readable than the excessive wrapping because I personally

find it much harder to read a wrapped line than just seeing the whole

thing in one line. Of course, this is just preference and others will

feel different.

So, what do you guys think, does this rule still hold or you have already moved on?

