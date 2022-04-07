Do You or the Mewling Doppelganger Know What the Ship Emoji Means?

0 Part of what makes working at HackerNoon an amazing experience is that we get to constantly be surrounded by fascinating, quirky, hilarious, and random moments. They are frequently fueled by the large amount of awesome -- and sometimes random -- content we are exposed to. Building a platform -- essentially from scratch -- also adds on to the unexpected funnies we get to share. Bugs can indeed be baffling. It's also no secret that techies can periodically get hella philosophical. Well, if you're wondering whether or not the team enjoys your articles, let that be a mystery no longer:

This Slogging thread by Richard-Kubina, Ellen, and David occurred in HackerNoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel, and has been edited for readability.

[We do baby ;)]

https://hackernoon.com/what-a-baby-can-teach-you-about-adulting-at-work ❤ 😂

❤ 3 😂 3 💯 3

'Mewling Doppelganger'

Had me googling, leading to an unexpected result! TIL

I loved every line of it. It's so good. I especially like where he talks about comforting people by talking about tech concepts in detail. Reminds me of someone 😉 haha.



He also asked about the emojis... I was going to pull up David's interview about emoji indicators, but do you know what the boat one means? I'm evidently not hip enough. Maybe rock the boat?

⛵ 1

I think it's supposed to be like "ship it" :shipit: https://www.quora.com/On-GitHub-what-is-the-significance-of-the-Ship-It-squirrel#:~:text=From%20Google%20search%3A%20We%20use,staff%20shipped%20or%20into%20production.

😂 2 💯 2

haha ok, I'm a bit off then haha, 'ship it' would make sense on a tech blog for sure.

I would consider replacing it with a pixel art version of:

:savage-joy: 1

Turns out we have this: https://help.hackernoon.com/react-with-emojis

🔥 1

Readers could choose their own reaction emojis! Seems like a good reason to have a reader account to me. And/or writers could choose their default per story! From what I've learned anecdotally, 95% of software developers understand the boat emoji as valuable, the rest of our readership is %50/%50.

