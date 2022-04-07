Search icon
Do You or the Mewling Doppelganger Know What the Ship Emoji Means?

Part of what makes working at HackerNoon an amazing experience is that we get to constantly be surrounded by fascinating, quirky, hilarious, and random moments. They are frequently fueled by the large amount of awesome -- and sometimes random -- content we are exposed to. Building a platform -- essentially from scratch -- also adds on to the unexpected funnies we get to share. Bugs can indeed be baffling. It's also no secret that techies can periodically get hella philosophical. Well, if you're wondering whether or not the team enjoys your articles, let that be a mystery no longer:
Slogging (Slack Blogging) HackerNoon profile picture

@slogging
Slogging (Slack Blogging)

Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta

This Slogging thread by Richard-Kubina, Ellen, and David occurred in HackerNoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel, and has been edited for readability.

Part of what makes working at HackerNoon an amazing experience is that we get to constantly be surrounded by fascinating, quirky, hilarious, and random moments.

They are frequently fueled by the large amount of awesome -- and sometimes random -- content we are exposed to.

Building a platform -- essentially from scratch -- also adds on to the unexpected funnies we get to share.

Bugs can indeed be baffling.

It's also no secret that techies can periodically get hella philosophical. Well, if you're wondering whether or not the team enjoys your articles, let that be a mystery no longer:

[We do baby ;)]

richard-kubinaFeb 23, 2022, 4:39 PM

https://hackernoon.com/what-a-baby-can-teach-you-about-adulting-at-work ❤ 😂

richard-kubinaFeb 23, 2022, 4:43 PM

'Mewling Doppelganger'

Had me googling, leading to an unexpected result! TIL

EllenFeb 23, 2022, 6:22 PM

I loved every line of it. It's so good. I especially like where he talks about comforting people by talking about tech concepts in detail. Reminds me of someone 😉 haha.

He also asked about the emojis... I was going to pull up David's interview about emoji indicators, but do you know what the boat one means? I'm evidently not hip enough. Maybe rock the boat?

richard-kubinaFeb 23, 2022, 6:32 PM

I think it's supposed to be like "ship it" :shipit: https://www.quora.com/On-GitHub-what-is-the-significance-of-the-Ship-It-squirrel#:~:text=From%20Google%20search%3A%20We%20use,staff%20shipped%20or%20into%20production.

EllenFeb 23, 2022, 6:34 PM

haha ok, I'm a bit off then haha, 'ship it' would make sense on a tech blog for sure.

richard-kubinaFeb 23, 2022, 6:35 PM

I would consider replacing it with a pixel art version of:

EllenFeb 24, 2022, 11:15 PM

Turns out we have this: https://help.hackernoon.com/react-with-emojis

richard-kubinaFeb 25, 2022, 3:41 PM

Tip the author!

DavidFeb 26, 2022, 5:06 AM

Readers could choose their own reaction emojis! Seems like a good reason to have a reader account to me. And/or writers could choose their default per story! From what I've learned anecdotally, 95% of software developers understand the boat emoji as valuable, the rest of our readership is %50/%50.

