How to Successfully Invite Yourself to a Meeting That Was Unsuccessfully Rescheduled

0 Here at HackerNoon, we have different departments. Incredible and eccentric people are present throughout the various teams, but department roles differ. As previously announced in our product updates blog account, the marketing department is eager to regularly honour the work of our developers. This 'honours program' helps to keep everyone in the loop on the many cool things we're designing. As such, a discussion about the process was in order. Such a discussion usually requires a meeting. Below is a glimpse of how creative people try and schedule a meeting. Ellen, the Marketing Campaign Lead makes an attempt to invite herself to a product meeting and is promptly met with suspicion (rightfully so). [Clearly marked satire.]

This Slogging thread by Ellen, Richard Kubina, Linh, Guy, Jeferson Borba, and Marcos Fabian occurred in HackerNoon's official #product channel, and has been edited for readability.

Here at HackerNoon, we have different departments.

Incredible and eccentric people are present throughout the various teams, but department roles differ.

As previously announced in our product updates blog account, the marketing department is eager to regularly honour the work of our developers.

This 'honours program' helps to keep everyone in the loop on the many cool things we're designing.

As such, a discussion about the process was in order. Such a discussion usually requires a meeting.

Below is a glimpse of how creative people try and schedule a meeting.

Ellen, the Marketing Campaign Lead makes an attempt to invite herself to a product meeting and is promptly met with suspicion (rightfully so). [Clearly marked satire.]

Read below:

Ellen invited self to meeting tomorrow, please be there ❤

Sorry, I am going to be resting today, I feel really tired with a sore throat. Slept in by a couple of hours already, kinda weird for me.



I've been working on the Algolia instant search page and next.js v12 cache changes mostly.

❤ 1 🙏 1

Looks like we will have to do async since David and I are stuck in traffic back from the immigration office and won't be back until 10.30, unless people want to meet half an hour later?

If not, let's post our weekly update here: @Jeferson Borba @Marcos Fabian @Guy @andemosa @Kaushal Joshi @Beni @Storm

Omg is everyone afraid I will sing, I won't sing.

:savage-joy: 2

I'll just record the tutorial, it's not that complicated. Or half hour is good too.

💚 1 👌 1

I’m currently doing nothing but getting credits for sitting in a lecture theatre… can meet in half an hour or do a writeup - TLDR: NFTs

Jeferson Borba

it can be 30min later or any other time for me, I'm always around anyways :savage-joy:

:savage-joy: 1 ❤ 1

Yeah we could do it 30 min later.

Or just write up the updates.

Sounds good let's do half an hour later then!

:high-five: 4

🙂 yay!

Ellen will probably still sing lol

:savage-joy: 3

HE WON'T STOP BLASTING COUNTRY MUSIC

I have sent my landlord 3 texts now. One video.

:savage-joy: 2

One text solely complaining about the genre.

Still the same link? Seeing as Richy is OOO

:extra-thinking: 1

There's a valid question.

I’ll start.

Let's start at the very beginning, a very good place to start

[Zoom Link]

I think I remember how that song came up now haha

[Meeting happening for hours, CEO about to announce big announcement, the meeting ends for everyone.]

YOU'RE JOKING

THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

LOL

I MAKE MARCOS THE HOST

OK it didn't end for only me.

Linh [New Link Sent]

Jeferson Borba

It's just to create some drama.

HERE’S the NEW LINK.

Wait what happened?

I think you were host and left.

Everything went dark.

Dammmmn sorry guys.

The meeting was back on track in a jiffy and an exciting announcement was made. Stay tuned for that.

The meeting raged on for a solid 2+ hours, with lots of notable information being discussed for the bettering of the platform and processes.

You too can join the Slogging revolution here.

Questions about product etc can be directed to this form.

0

@ slogging. by Slogging (Slack Blogging) Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta SLOGGING.com