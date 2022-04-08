Search icon
How to Successfully Invite Yourself to a Meeting That Was Unsuccessfully Rescheduled

How to Successfully Invite Yourself to a Meeting That Was Unsuccessfully Rescheduled

Here at HackerNoon, we have different departments. Incredible and eccentric people are present throughout the various teams, but department roles differ. As previously announced in our product updates blog account, the marketing department is eager to regularly honour the work of our developers. This 'honours program' helps to keep everyone in the loop on the many cool things we're designing. As such, a discussion about the process was in order. Such a discussion usually requires a meeting. Below is a glimpse of how creative people try and schedule a meeting. Ellen, the Marketing Campaign Lead makes an attempt to invite herself to a product meeting and is promptly met with suspicion (rightfully so). [Clearly marked satire.]
This Slogging thread by Ellen, Richard Kubina, Linh, Guy, Jeferson Borba, and Marcos Fabian occurred in HackerNoon's official #product channel, and has been edited for readability.

Read below:

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 3:02 AM

Ellen invited self to meeting tomorrow, please be there ❤

richard-kubinaFeb 17, 2022, 4:13 PM

Sorry, I am going to be resting today, I feel really tired with a sore throat. Slept in by a couple of hours already, kinda weird for me.

I've been working on the Algolia instant search page and next.js v12 cache changes mostly.

1
🙏 1
LinhFeb 17, 2022, 4:45 PM

Looks like we will have to do async since David and I are stuck in traffic back from the immigration office and won't be back until 10.30, unless people want to meet half an hour later?

If not, let's post our weekly update here: @Jeferson Borba @Marcos Fabian @Guy @andemosa @Kaushal Joshi @Beni @Storm

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:45 PM

Omg is everyone afraid I will sing, I won't sing.

:savage-joy: 2
EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:46 PM

I'll just record the tutorial, it's not that complicated. Or half hour is good too.

💚 1
👌 1
GuyFeb 17, 2022, 4:46 PM

I’m currently doing nothing but getting credits for sitting in a lecture theatre… can meet in half an hour or do a writeup - TLDR: NFTs

Jeferson BorbaFeb 17, 2022, 4:46 PM

it can be 30min later or any other time for me, I'm always around anyways :savage-joy:

:savage-joy: 1
1
Marcos FabianFeb 17, 2022, 4:47 PM

Yeah we could do it 30 min later.

Marcos FabianFeb 17, 2022, 4:47 PM

Or just write up the updates.

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 4:47 PM

Sounds good let's do half an hour later then!

:high-five: 4
EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:47 PM

🙂 yay!

Marcos FabianFeb 17, 2022, 4:48 PM

Ellen will probably still sing lol

:savage-joy: 3
EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:48 PM

HE WON'T STOP BLASTING COUNTRY MUSIC

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:48 PM

I have sent my landlord 3 texts now. One video.

:savage-joy: 2
EllenFeb 17, 2022, 4:49 PM

One text solely complaining about the genre.

GuyFeb 17, 2022, 5:24 PM

Still the same link? Seeing as Richy is OOO

:extra-thinking: 1
EllenFeb 17, 2022, 5:25 PM

There's a valid question.

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 5:30 PM

I’ll start.

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 5:30 PM

Let's start at the very beginning, a very good place to start

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 5:31 PM

[Zoom Link]

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 5:31 PM

I think I remember how that song came up now haha

[Meeting happening for hours, CEO about to announce big announcement, the meeting ends for everyone.]

GuyFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

YOU'RE JOKING

GuyFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

LOL

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

I MAKE MARCOS THE HOST

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

OK it didn't end for only me.

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM
[New Link Sent]
Jeferson BorbaFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

It's just to create some drama.

LinhFeb 17, 2022, 7:03 PM

HERE’S the NEW LINK.

Marcos FabianFeb 17, 2022, 7:04 PM

Wait what happened?

GuyFeb 17, 2022, 7:04 PM

I think you were host and left.

EllenFeb 17, 2022, 7:04 PM

Everything went dark.

Marcos FabianFeb 17, 2022, 7:05 PM

Dammmmn sorry guys.

The meeting was back on track in a jiffy and an exciting announcement was made. Stay tuned for that.

The meeting raged on for a solid 2+ hours, with lots of notable information being discussed for the bettering of the platform and processes.

You too can join the Slogging revolution here.

Questions about product etc can be directed to this form.

