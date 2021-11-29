Do Not Buy a Computer from Walmart, and Related Advice

Can I ask you a question? Yes.What is Valentine’s Day? A day to celebrate St Valentine that has transitioned into a day for guys to try to make up for not being romantic the rest of the year. Did you do any kind of preparation for today? How do you feel about your ability to give advice? Depends on the topic. Do you have advice for me? Do not buy a computer from Walmart. Do you just say, “Hey, Bob. Uh, keep going for it. I don’t have any advice”? No. Seeing that is just a normal day, I did my normal routine.