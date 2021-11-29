Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Do Not Buy a Computer from Walmart, and Related Advice by@flyphisherman

Do Not Buy a Computer from Walmart, and Related Advice

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Can I ask you a question? Yes.What is Valentine’s Day? A day to celebrate St Valentine that has transitioned into a day for guys to try to make up for not being romantic the rest of the year. Did you do any kind of preparation for today? How do you feel about your ability to give advice? Depends on the topic. Do you have advice for me? Do not buy a computer from Walmart. Do you just say, “Hey, Bob. Uh, keep going for it. I don’t have any advice”? No. Seeing that is just a normal day, I did my normal routine.
image
Zach T Hacker Noon profile picture

@flyphisherman
Zach T

A cyber security specialist looking to continue learning and to start sharing his knowledge.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Modern PR: Results Driven Brand Awareness & Demand Generation by @omrihurwitz
#public-relations
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment

Tags

#interview#will-ferrell-interview#joaquin-phoenix-interview#media#will-ferrell-joaquin-phoenix#joaquin-phoenix-will-ferrell#walmart#and-related-advice#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading