DNS Migration: Forwarding an External Registered Apex Domain to an AWS S3 Bucket

rubenbelow.com
. To access it with
http
do this three extra steps:
https
record of your apex domain to the new CloudFront distribution
ALIAS
instead of
example.com
.
www.example.com
records. Allowed are A or
CNAME
records, pointing to static IPs. This makes it harder to use our naked domain for our website:
AAAA
. This is because of the dynamic nature of AWS S3 instances. They expose a subdomain endpoint, so they can route the internal traffic with freedom.
example.com
(Time to Live). The authoritative name servers cache will expire faster now. This is good because we're going to change the
TTL
(Name Server) records.
NS
$TTL 3600
@ IN SOA dns18.ovh.net. tech.ovh.net. (2019112215 86400 3600 3600000 300)
IN NS dns18.ovh.net.
IN NS ns18.ovh.net.
IN MX 100 mx3.mail.ovh.net.
IN MX 1 mx1.mail.ovh.net.
IN MX 5 mx2.mail.ovh.net.
IN A ???
IN AAAA ???
IN TXT "1|www.rubenbelow.com"
600 IN TXT "v=spf1 include:mx.ovh.com ~all"
_autodiscover._tcp IN SRV 0 0 443 mailconfig.ovh.net.
_imaps._tcp IN SRV 0 0 993 ssl0.ovh.net.
_submission._tcp IN SRV 0 0 465 ssl0.ovh.net.
autoconfig IN CNAME mailconfig.ovh.net.
autodiscover IN CNAME mailconfig.ovh.net.
ftp IN CNAME rubenbelow.com.
imap IN CNAME ssl0.ovh.net.
mail IN CNAME ssl0.ovh.net.
pop3 IN CNAME ssl0.ovh.net.
smtp IN CNAME ssl0.ovh.net.
www IN CNAME ???
IN NS dns18.ovh.net.
IN NS ns18.ovh.net.
...
IN A ???
IN AAAA ???
...
www IN CNAME ???
.
example.com
(Start of Authority) record to match the new one.
SOA
@ IN SOA dns18.ovh.net. tech.ovh.net. (2019112215 86400 3600 3600000 300)
record in your new Hosted Zone.
SOA
@ IN SOA ns-289.awsdns-36.com. awsdns-hostmaster.amazon.com. 1 7200 900 1209600 86400
,
NS
, and
A
records!
AAAA
(you'll see a list of RRs)
example.com
records
DNS
records
DNS
from the zone file.
TTL
600 IN TXT "v=spf1 include:mx.ovh.com ~all"
IN TXT "v=spf1 include:mx.ovh.com ~all"
A
record for the naked domain;
ALIAS
pointing to our AWS S3 bucket.
example.com
record.
AAAA
record for your
CNAME
subdomain pointing to your apex domain:
www
.
example.com
entry. We're going to use them at OVH in the next step.
NS
ns-289.awsdns-36.com.
ns-1715.awsdns-22.co.uk.
ns-1241.awsdns-27.org.
ns-740.awsdns-28.net.
records
NS
records
NS
through your computer, it could be that your ISP (Internet Service Provider) still did not update their RR cache. In this case, you should be able to access your website through a VPN.
example.com