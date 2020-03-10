How to Contribute to the Gatsby Repository

In Gatsby all projects are packages including Gatsby, plugins, and themes: It's a It's a monorepo managed with Lerna

At the end of this tutorial, you'll have a working local setup where you can test your changes to a Gatsby package.

Gatsby is one of the favorite static site generators right now. With more than 42.000 GitHub stars it's a major contributor to the Jamstack concept . I would even say, one of their flagships.

Set Up the Gatsby Project

Go to the Gatsby GitHub project and fork it

The Gatsby project itself, all his packages, and the contributors documentation use Yarn as the package manager ( find out how to install Yarn ).

Clone the forked repo to your local machine.

# clone the fork git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/<your-username>/gatsby.git # go to gatsby cd gatsby/ # install and build the projects yarn run bootstrap # check if everything works yarn test

Configure the Git upstream.

# check your current remote configuration git remote -v # configure the original gatsby repo as your remote upstream git remote add upstream https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby.git # check if the configuration has updated git remote -v # download objects and refs from the upstream git fetch upstream # integrate the upstream master into your local branch git merge upstream/master

Create a branch.

# create the branch where you're going to work git checkout -b <feature-or-bugfix>/<feature-or-bugfix-name>

Create a symlink to a Gatsby package.

console.warn(`HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT`) to gatsby-transformer-remark . Addto

// in packages/gatsby-transformer-remark/src/on-node-create.js:16 // code... const { createNode, createParentChildLink } = actions; // Add the next line before the if: console .warn( `HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT` ); // We only care about markdown content. if ( node.internal.mediaType !== `text/markdown` && node.internal.mediaType !== `text/x-markdown` ) { return {}; } // more code...

Set Up a Gatsby Site

Now you're going to set up a Gatsby site as an end-user would do. This will help you to test the changes you're doing to the Gatsby project.

Gatsby CLI generated sites and the Gatsby end-user documentation use npm.

Open a new terminal and create a Gatsby test site.

# install gatsby-cli npm i -g gatsby-cli # go back to your workspace directory cd ../../../ # create a new gatsby site gatsby new gatsby-test-site # change directory into site folder cd gatsby-test-site/

gatsby-test-site . Link the Gatsby plugin inside

# link the local package (the package will not appear in your package.json) npm link gatsby-transformer-remark

gatsby-config.js . Add configuration to

// In your gatsby-config.js plugins: [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { // CommonMark mode (default: true) commonmark: true , // Footnotes mode (default: true) footnotes: true , // Pedantic mode (default: true) pedantic: true , // GitHub Flavored Markdown mode (default: true) gfm: true , // Plugins configs plugins: [] } } ];

gatsby-test-site . Start the

gatsby develop

HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT in the terminal. You should see thein the terminal.

Congratulations! You have a working Gatsby environment. And you can start contributing to the open source project right now.

By the way: don't forget to test and lint the package you're changing.

# from the root of the gatsby repo yarn jest gatsby-transformer-remark yarn lint

Happy coding!

Troubleshooting

gatsby develop throws errors

gatsby develop on your gatsby-test-site throws errors: When executingon yourthrows errors:

Clean up the Gatsby cache with gatsby clean . If the problem persists remove node_modules , and package-lock.json and do npm i

package.json . To make it easier for the future add a script to your

{ "scripts" : { "clean:npm" : "rm -rf ./node_modules/ && rm ./package-lock.json" } }

Error: ENOSPC: System limit for number of file watchers reached

System limit for number of file watchers reached error, while watching files on a Linux distribution: If you get aerror, while watching files on a Linux distribution:

Software Versions

These are the software versions used for this tutorial:

Gatsby: 2.19.32

Gatsby CLI: 2.8.27

gatsby-transformer-remark: 2.6.55

Node.js: 12.16.1

npm: 6.13.4

