How to Contribute to the Gatsby Repository

rubenbelow.com
# clone the fork
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/<your-username>/gatsby.git
# go to gatsby
cd gatsby/
# install and build the projects
yarn run bootstrap
# check if everything works
yarn test
# check your current remote configuration
git remote -v
# configure the original gatsby repo as your remote upstream
git remote add upstream https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby.git
# check if the configuration has updated
git remote -v
# download objects and refs from the upstream
git fetch upstream
# integrate the upstream master into your local branch
git merge upstream/master
# create the branch where you're going to work
git checkout -b <feature-or-bugfix>/<feature-or-bugfix-name>
# create the branch where you're going to work
git checkout -b <feature-or-bugfix>/<feature-or-bugfix-name>
```
Create a symlink to a Gatsby package.
```bash
# change to the package directory (in this case a gatsby plugin)
cd packages/gatsby-transformer-remark/
# create the global symlink to the package
yarn link
# start watching the package files for changes
yarn watch
to
console.warn(`HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT`)
.
gatsby-transformer-remark
// in packages/gatsby-transformer-remark/src/on-node-create.js:16
// code...
const { createNode, createParentChildLink } = actions;
// Add the next line before the if:
console.warn(`HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT`);
// We only care about markdown content.
if (
node.internal.mediaType !== `text/markdown` &&
node.internal.mediaType !== `text/x-markdown`
) {
return {};
}
// more code...
# install gatsby-cli
npm i -g gatsby-cli
# go back to your workspace directory
cd ../../../
# create a new gatsby site
gatsby new gatsby-test-site
# change directory into site folder
cd gatsby-test-site/
.
gatsby-test-site
# link the local package (the package will not appear in your package.json)
npm link gatsby-transformer-remark
.
gatsby-config.js
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
// CommonMark mode (default: true)
commonmark: true,
// Footnotes mode (default: true)
footnotes: true,
// Pedantic mode (default: true)
pedantic: true,
// GitHub Flavored Markdown mode (default: true)
gfm: true,
// Plugins configs
plugins: []
}
}
];
.
gatsby-test-site
gatsby develop
in the terminal.
HELLO_GATSBY_DEVELOPMENT
# from the root of the gatsby repo
yarn jest gatsby-transformer-remark
yarn lint
on your
gatsby develop
throws errors:
gatsby-test-site
. If the problem persists remove
gatsby clean
, and
node_modules
and do
package-lock.json
npm i
.
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"clean:npm": "rm -rf ./node_modules/ && rm ./package-lock.json"
}
}
error, while watching files on a Linux distribution:
System limit for number of file watchers reached