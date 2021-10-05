Diversify Your Digital Footprint Today!

This is a lesson I learned the hard way, not once, not twice, but three times. I used to have a blog, hosted exclusively on a platform called Yahoo 360. It was my first legit “digital diary” before social media was a thing. Then, when the parent company decided to kill their blogging division, I lost all of my content, alongside millions of other unsuspecting users. I repeated the same mistake with yet another Yahoo product, Yahoo Mail, like those of many other people in developing countries like Vietnam.