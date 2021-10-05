Diversify Your Digital Footprint Today!

Search icon
This is a lesson I learned the hard way, not once, not twice, but three times. I used to have a blog, hosted exclusively on a platform called Yahoo 360. It was my first legit “digital diary” before social media was a thing. Then, when the parent company decided to kill their blogging division, I lost all of my content, alongside millions of other unsuspecting users. I repeated the same mistake with yet another Yahoo product, Yahoo Mail, like those of many other people in developing countries like Vietnam.
Linh Dao Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@linh
Linh Dao Smooke

Hacker Noon Mama-in-Chief. But also like a real mom (to Norah).

