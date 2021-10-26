Display Hierarchical Data as List with Search Feature

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
I am enjoying iOS Development, skiing, reading good books, spending time with family.
Recently I faced an interesting task to display hierarchical data as a list for the iOS platform. For example, displaying folders and related files is convenient in this mode.
Here is the package to visualize hierarchical data as a list with the search feature: SwiftListTreeDataSource.
So it was decided to create a package that will allow addressing all the functional requirements.
Despite the hierarchical nature of data from the example, we can see that this is the same flat list to display. The indentation is the decoration of the list item, which can be calculated based on its nesting level.
To handle this scenario, we need to create a simple list from a hierarchical structure: add children after each parent element. Let’s create models and a method to build a data source for the list.
Now we can use a created data source, for example, in
:
UITableView
Let’s consider a more complex example, in which nesting has no restrictions:
From the data structure, we can see its recursive nature: an element can contain several elements of the same type, which themselves can also contain elements, and so on.
For this task, we need to update the model:
makes sense for nesting 1, but here we need to know the depth level of the element. Let’s name the new model for displaying
isChild
:
TreeItem
Let’s add two properties, parent and level:
The implementation of level (of :) loops through the chain of available parents each time incrementing the counter: finally, the number of available parents makes it possible to calculate the depth of the current element.
First, we need to convert the original data model to a
so that it can be used for displaying items. Let’s put the logic in a separate class named
TreeItem
.
ListTreeDataSource
The append (_: to :) method checks where items need to be added: to an existing parent or as root. If a parent is specified, then the lookup table is checked and added to parentBackingItem.subitems otherwise, to
. The target TreeItems are created, cached, and added to the target array.
backingStore
The lookup table allows us to quickly find the target TreeItem for a given item. Otherwise, we have to traverse the entire tree every time, which is not really efficient.
To add the entire hierarchy of objects, we can write a small utility that recursively traverses and adds all the elements:
is a data store in a format convenient for us, but it is not enough to display the data. To do this, we need to build a flat list from this hierarchical store. Let’s write a generic version to create a list data source and name it
TreeDataSource.backingStore
:
depthFirstFlattened
The recursive implementation looks pretty straightforward: after each parent, add all of its nested elements before moving on to the next one.
In fact, this is a depth-first traversal of the graph with the accumulation of the traversed elements to the “flat” list. The output is a one-dimensional perspective on a tree (an array of nodes), which can be used as a data source for a UI framework.
Now we can fix the TODO for items needed by the UI component:
There’s an option to call reload method automatically when data changes (after calling append for example). The downside is that if we have thousands of nodes, it will create serious performance problems as it will be constantly called. Therefore, we’ll keep it up to the user of the component, providing more control.
This requires a little tweak: create
property and filter which child items will be shown:
TreeItem.isExpanded
Example usage with UITableView:
The structure of the component also provides the ability to add new data to the existing state, e.g., in case of deferred loading/loading on demand. Methods for inserting/deleting elements are also available but not described to make the material more compact.
The formula for determining the indentation can be improved. For example, on the iPhone 5, it is difficult to fit even a small hierarchy. Below are attached screenshots of the current vs. desired visual state of deep nesting.
My good friend from the data analysis department helped with the exponential decay formula to try to fit the indentation into space available:
A recursive implementation looks elegant, but it can be problematic for a large dataset. To achieve optimal performance on older devices, let’s rewrite the breadth-first and depth-first traversal algorithms using an iterative style through the queue and stack:
It was also interesting to compare the performance with the Apple component, but I guess this will not be very correct since it also combines the functionality of
and probably does more work providing less control. For the sake of interest, two performance tests:
NSDiffableDataSourceSectionSnapshot
The task is also to provide the ability to search for all elements, with the following criteria:
Let’s visually represent our task:
In this case, there’re couple of key points:
To do this, we will create a new class that extends the capabilities of the previous one. Here we can also apply the depth-first traversal method, with an additional filter:
Preparing state for filter:
is a flat list of all “expanded” items for search, cached to optimize resource consumption. The data source for the filter.
allFlattenedItemStore
.
isExpanded = false
— the search targets obtained by applying the filter to
filteredTargetItems
.
allFlattenedItemStore
— the set of parents of the target items.
targetItemsTraversedParentSet
as
targetItemsTraversedParentSet
to expose the path to target items.
isExpanded=true
.
isIncludedInExpand
Filter logic:
.
targetItemsTraversedParentSet
, then it fits criteria (such as RootChild_2).
targetItemsTraversedParentSet
set. Additionally, the user can expand the target element of the search, and therefore `else true` is needed to include the rest of the child elements.
targetItemsTraversedParentSet
The final component does not depend on the UI frameworks and can be used with UITableView, UICollectionView, NSTableView, SwiftUI, or in a console application. All source code and demo with examples can be checked on GitHub. The component includes unit tests and performance tests.
Thank you for the reading! I hope the material was useful. Any feedback is welcome.