Digital Marketing in Africa: Everything You Need to Know

Digital marketing is the leveraging of digital channels on the internet for marketing processes. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic [accelerated] the digital transformation of African businesses. The growth of the internet in Africa has triggered competition between Television and other media channels. Television remains the market leader when it comes to advertising in Africa. South Africa’s TV advertisement spending alone amounted to [$436 million] in 2021; by 2025, it's expected to reach $549 million.

This article will serve as a guide to anyone who intends to start a project in, or targeting, Africa.

What is Digital Marketing?

Is television a digital marketing channel?





Over the years, digital marketers argue about television being a digital marketing channel. If it was five years back, it would have been difficult to answer that question, but the types of television (smart TVs), and other forms of electronic devices being created today expands digital marketing beyond just online marketing on mobile phones, and computers. The answer to the above question is yes, television is a digital marketing channel.

Television Ads in Africa

Businesses in Africa take pride in running tv campaigns. Companies spend millions, just to get their products and services featured on popular tv programs on the continent.





South Africa’s TV advertisement spending alone amounted to $436 million in 2021; by 2025, it’s expected to reach $549 million. Nigeria and Morocco’s advertisement expenditure is also forecasted to grow from $197 million to $231 million in the same period.





Television is the holy grail of advertising in Africa

Paid Media In Africa

The internet is greatly influencing the digital marketing space in Africa. Businesses no longer depend solely on traditional marketing for advertising.





According to the interactive advertising bureau (IAB) reports on South Africa, the internet revenue generated in 2021, is worth R12.1 billion ($710- million). Paid search grew from 16.8% to 20.4% in 2021, and it is expected to increase further in 2022.





Influencer Marketing In Africa

The entertainment industry in Africa is starting to gain global recognition and acceptance. Brands are taking advantage of the current spotlight to gain access to the massive followership of influencers. Some recent notable events are Maison Martel's ambassadorial deal with Davido and Blacksheriff’s deal with Chipper Cash, a peer-to-peer cross-border payment company in Africa and Europe.





Influencer marketing is very effective in Africa. Through influencer marketing, businesses are guaranteed maximum exposure for their products and services.

Mobile Marketing In Africa

Africa is indeed a “mobile first region”. The rise of increasingly affordable mobile devices, combined with flexible payment options has been a driving force behind the increase in mobile adoption in Africa.



Businesses leverage this advantage to reach potential customers through targeted mobile ads. It is projected that 51% of the total ad spending will be generated through mobile in 2027.

Social Media Marketing In Africa

The growth of the internet in Africa has influenced the continuous rise in social media usage.

The number of African social media users amounts to over 384 million, and Meta drives this market in Africa. Meta contributed to the growth of the internet in Africa, and it’s believed that the company is “reaping its benefits” as its products are the most used in the continent.





The covid-19 pandemic also helped change people's perspectives on businesses being conducted online in the continent. It has triggered new buying trends with social media, making it a hub for businesses to acquire new customers.

Digital Marketing Regulations In Africa.

West African countries maintain global standards for advertising, while in the north and other parts of Africa, digital marketing is heavily influenced by the government. In 2017, the government of Egypt censored more than 60 websites on allegations of fake news and extremism.





There are various government agencies that monitor organizations and digital marketing agencies to ensure legal advertisements in Africa. Here are some of them:





The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK)

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON)

Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA)

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG).

National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (NTRA).



The Future of Digital Marketing In Africa

Digital marketing is still a growing industry in Africa. Despite this growth, there are still challenges that will prevent the continent from evolving in this fast-changing digital era.





One of the major challenges facing the industry is the low adoption of new technologies. The discovery of technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse will influence the global digital marketing space. Industry giants (Google and Meta) are already leveraging this technology to better user experience, but will the African market keep up?





Underdeveloped technology is still a worrying concern in Africa. Businesses and digital agencies will prefer to do things the old way, either because of the technical know-how, or poor infrastructural development. Despite all these, digital marketing is still having a "bull run" in the continent. Digital ad spending is expected to reach $3.19bn this year, and the sub-saharan region remains the driving force behind that growth.





As we continue to witness the growth of the internet in Africa, the continent will continue to experience tremendous growth through its digital economy and the digital marketing industry will be a major driver of that growth.