Developer Advocate at OpenAI Explains How to Best Use GPT and ChatGPT

Hey Hackers, Interview Alert: , working at OpenAI in developer relations, shares his insights on large language models, ChatGPT, and the developer landscape with OpenAI products. Logan Kilpatrick A must-listen for OpenAI enthusiasts or just if you want to build LLM-based products! Here are just a few things we discussed in the interview to make your mouth water a bit! 🎓From community college to Harvard, Apple, and now OpenAI, Logan's journey highlights his passion for machine learning, programming, and developer support. He also shares thoughts on the relevance of PhDs and "required studies" for working with cutting-edge AI technologies. 💼 Logan's role at OpenAI involves helping developers succeed by improving the core developer experience across the API and ChatGPT plugins. His focus is on making OpenAI’s technology more accessible to developers, regardless of prior machine learning experience. He is basically . the best person to talk/listen to regarding using OpenAI products 🧩 Logan highlights many key insights you need to know, like the difference between ChatGPT and GPT4: through which you interact with OpenAI's machine learning models, while models such as themselves. ChatGPT is the user interface GPT-4 are the underlying machine learning models From recruiter calls to take-home assessments and final interviews, Logan shares his experience of landing a job at this cutting-edge company. 🛠️ Get a peek at OpenAI's interview process! Logan demystifies terms like tokens, , alignment, and multimodal models, shedding light on the intricate workings of large language models like GPT-4. 💡 Dive into AI vocabulary! prompt engineering Check out the full interview for more insights from Logan Kilpatrick on and the exciting landscape of AI-powered developer solutions! Watch on YouTube or listen on . OpenAI Spotify Watch the Full Video Below https://youtu.be/zz4U3X3PD4s?embedable=true&transcript=true