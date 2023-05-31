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Deploying a Simple Serverless Node.js Application on AWS Lambda Functions

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byNuralem Abizov@nuralem

CTO at Restart / Software engineer / Robotics Engineer

May 31st, 2023
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Nuralem Abizov@nuralem

CTO at Restart / Software engineer / Robotics Engineer

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TOPICS

cloud#aws#aws-lambda#serverless#nodejs#backend#javascript#nodejs-apps#tutorial

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