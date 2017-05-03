Deploy a React App on Cosmic JS in 3 Easy Steps

In this blog I will demonstrate how to Install and Deploy a React | Redux | Node.js application onto Cosmic JS. The app is a simple ToDo App that consumes the Cosmic JS CMS API.

I’ll be using Cosmic JS for this deploy process. Cosmic JS is an API-first CMS that makes managing and building websites and applications faster and more intuitive. By decoupling content from code, Cosmic JS empowers developer flexibility while ensuring content editors can plan and deploy content as it best suits them. Cosmic JS lets developers use the tools they love, like Node.js, GitHub, Docker and more.

Get started by Signing Up for Cosmic JS. Helpful resources are provided below.

1. Create a New Bucket

2. Install the React | Redux App

Cosmic JS gives you the ability to filter between utilities and programming languages.

3. Deploy to Web

You will receive an email confirming the deployment of your web application. If you encounter any issues during deployment, you may be routed to the Cosmic JS Troubleshooting Page.

Confirm Deploy Location and Branch

Deploy Branch Confirmation Modal

Editing is a dream come true in the Cosmic JS Dashboard. To read more about how Cosmic JS was built with editing content in mind, read Building With the Content Editor in Mind.

It’s as easy as signing up, creating a new bucket, installing the web application(s), edit objects and deploy! I get my confirmation email to access my web application and also see my options for bucket upgrades like custom domains, one-click SSL, webhooks and localization.

Cosmic JS is an API-first cloud-based content management platform that makes it easy to manage applications and content. If you have questions about the Cosmic JS API, please reach out to the founders on Twitter or Slack.

Carson Gibbons is the Co-Founder & CMO of Cosmic JS, an API-first Cloud-based Content Management Platform that decouples content from code, allowing devs to build slick apps and websites in any programming language they want.

