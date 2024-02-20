So, I saw this article about deepfakes causing a stir, and let’s just say, the stakes are spicier than a mutton bunnychow on a Durban summer day.





Here’s the pressing question: are deepfakes really the boogeyman everyone’s making them out to be? Don’t get me wrong, the potential for misuse is undeniable. Okay, let’s just take a minute to imagine; malicious actors manipulating political campaigns, spreading misinformation, or even worse, impersonating loved ones for nefarious purposes.

Yeah! Scary stuff.





Netizens have been talking about deepfakes for years, the forerunner of the deepfake has existed since 1997. However, last year there was an explosion in the popularity of deepfakes due to the boom in interest in artificial intelligence.





2024, & Big Tech is insane right now Google Gemini + Apple Vision Pro + Open AI’s Sora, talk about setting trends:

a new era of technological alchemy, imagine the possibilities, reshaping perception and engagement…

…is the Creative industry ready to navigate through this wizardry…





But! there’s a flip side: deepfakes are built on powerful AI technology, and like any tool, it can be used for good or evil. We need to keep talking about how synthetic media can revolutionize education, healthcare, and even entertainment. I wish immersive learning experiences were around during my time, personalized medical simulations, or even hyper-realistic movies that blur the line between fiction and reality.





Of course, with great power comes great responsibility. Yes, we need ethical frameworks, transparency, and user education to ensure deepfakes are used for good.

But, why always fear the future, can’t we embrace the potential:





Education: I would have loved being in a classroom where you could feel the weight of Martin Luther King’s words through a speech while he walked through our aisle. Just think, after exploring the Amazon rainforest led by a virtual David Attenborough, or dissecting a virtual frog with a holographic Marie Curie guiding their scalpel (we all can relate to this life-defining moment when we decide to become a doctor or “pass out“) but can you picture your kids forgetting that kind of learning experience. They would be talking about it for days.





Healthcare: deepfakes could even be powerful empathy machines. The doctor could use a patient’s avatar to explain a complex diagnosis in a lot easier way to understand. Or, therapists can connect with those patients who otherwise hesitate to ask for help. I know I would appreciate the gap being bridged between medical jargon and my real-life experiences.





Accessibility: Sign language interpreters could seamlessly appear in the news, Edu-learning materials can be translated into local dialects, and inclusivity for people with disabilities ~ hyper-realistic prosthetics that don’t just look real but react and move naturally. A world where anyone can connect and understand each other, regardless of background or ability.





Entertainment: I remember when the Tupac hologram was used at Coachella, for those few moments, Tupac wasn’t just a memory on a screen. And yet, despite the initial shock, while some might argue it blurred the lines of reality, others saw it as a groundbreaking moment in entertainment.





Deepfakes are already being used in these ways, and the potential is endless.

The key? Responsible use.





So, what I’m trying to say is, instead of panicking and throwing the AI baby out with the bathwater, let’s just take a “deep” breath and continue focusing on building safeguards. We need robust detection methods, stricter regulations, and a culture of digital literacy that empowers everyone to be discerning consumers of information. Think of it like learning to spot a Photoshop fake in the age of social media.





Just my two cents:

Transparency is ALWAYs key: Let’s be upfront about when deepfakes are used, especially for creative purposes. No more hidden agendas or blurred lines.





Empower the users: Equip people with the skills to critically evaluate online content. Media literacy needs to be a core education pillar.





Collaborate, don’t regulate: Work with tech companies, researchers, and policymakers to develop effective detection and prevention methods, not just knee-jerk regulations that stifle innovation.





We all need to remember, that just like the internet was, now deepfakes are just tools. It’s still up to us to ensure it’s used responsibly and ethically. So, embrace the potential for good while mitigating the risks. And hey, if anyone needs help navigating this wild world of emerging tech, hit me up! I’m always down for a chat ( and maybe even a braai, if you’re in Durban ).





Peace out,





P.S. Don’t forget to fact-check everything, even this article!