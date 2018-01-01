Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img
    github social icontwitter social iconfacebook social iconlinkedin social iconyoutube social iconinstagram social icon

    Techpreneur making sure my lemonade stand turns out sour-sweet magic, fizzing with zesty business tactics! Ingredients include digital innovation in: Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Data Science, DevOps, 5G & CyberSecurity

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @drpersadh's 1 stories for 1 hours and 0 minutes.

    #Interests

    artificial-intelligence

    innovation

    python

    internet-of-things

    entrepreneurship

    technology

    engineering

    machine-learning

    hacking

    blockchain

    latest-tech-stories

    startup

    beginners

    mobile-app-development

    programming

    #Vested-Interests


    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains, Tendermint builds developer-friendly tools for the Cosmos ecosystem and beyond.

    profile-img

    ThunderCore, ThunderCore is a secure, fast, EVM-compatible public blockchain for launching and scaling decentralized applications.

    profile-img

    Alice Henshaw, Blockchain Security @ OpenZeppelin

    profile-img

    GuerrillaBuzz, GuerrillaBuzz has been disrupting the blockchain PR landscape since 2018.

    profile-img

    Blockchaingamer, Blockchain gamer and writer.

    profile-img
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa