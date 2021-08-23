Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

#Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition: July Results Announced by@hackernooncontests

#Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition: July Results Announced

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Hacker Noon Contests Hacker Noon profile picture

@hackernooncontests
Hacker Noon Contests

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon. https://hackernoon.com/velo-writing-contest

Hey Hackers! July had been a great month! We got many superb #decentalized-internet stories, and now it is time to celebrate our contributors!

YES, WE LOVE OUR WRITERS, AND WE LOVE the idea of Decentralized Internet.

That's why HackerNoon has built a partnership with Free Ton, and we're giving away monthly prizes worth $3,500 to the best HackerNoon #Decentralized-Internet stories!

Here's how you can participate:

So, are you one of the winners of #Decentralized-Internet writing contest for the month of July? 👀 Let's find out.

image

Our Top 15 Contenders

First, we picked all the stories tagged with #Decentralized-Internet on HackerNoon, published in July 2021. Then we chose the top 15 stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

  • Number of hours read
  • Number of people reached
  • Freshness of the content

Here is the list of our top 15 contenders:

Le Democracy

We created a poll in HackerNoon's writing contest channel and asked the editors to vote. This time, there was a tie between three stories!

image

Each of these three got 14% of the votes. So we decided to rank them according to their overall score.

Results

And the winners are *Drumroll 🥁* :

In the first place, we have Security issues in the Blockchain That Need To Be Talked About More.

image

@induction wins 2,000 TON crystals.

Congratulations, an insightful article indeed!

Not all developers from all blockchain networks are trusted. Some of them can secretly adjust the system to withdraw or issue excessive amounts of coin/token without the pre-warning to investors and even a single developer can collapse the entire project. It means, even the trusted project can make the scam exit without showing any sort of the classical scam signs.

The story in the second place is My Wife: A Strong Woman, Not a Vessel.

image
I’ve named this Hashmask “Not a Vessel” to honor my wife and all the women who fight to preserve their identity through pregnancy.

Alberto Cuesta Cañada - we really appreciate your sentiment, and congratulations on writing a winner story!

@albertocuestacanada wins 1000 TON crystals.

The third winner of this month is A Beginners Guide to Decentralized Internet.

image

Congratulations, @bhavjyot! You have won 500 TON crystals

Innovative services provided by ISPs and tech giants like Google and Facebook boosted the internet's growth. But, this has resulted in power being in the hands of few and the internet being controlled by governments and tech service providers.

That's a wrap! We'll contact winners for the payments. Enjoy!

Hacker Noon Contests Hacker Noon profile picture
by Hacker Noon Contests @hackernooncontests.Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon. https://hackernoon.com/velo-writing-contest
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Velo Writing Contest: Final Announcement by @hackernooncontests
#build-velo-web-app
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#decentralized-internet#freeton#hackernoon#hackernoon-top-story#decentralized-internet-writing#writing-contest#writing-contest-hackernoon#internet-writing-contest
Join Hacker Noon loading