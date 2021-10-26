Search icon
#Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition 2021: September Results Announced!

#Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition 2021: September Results Announced!

First place: How to Explain Blockchain Gaming to Your Grandma by @itooamcraig Second place: Security in The Sea of Decentralized Finance by @elagai Third place: In the third place, we have Is Decentralisation Even Real? by @sh4rmini
