Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition 2021: September Results Announced!

Hello Hackers! In decentralization, we trust, and in our community, we believe! That's why HackerNoon has partnered with [Free Ton](https://freeton.org/discover?ref=hackernoon.com) (Now rebranded as Everscale) to hold a PHENOMENAL **[Decentralized Internet Writing Contest](https://hackernoon.com/decentralized-internet-writing-contest?ref=hackernoon.com)**.\n\n## **The game is ON!**\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-ti036ci.gif)\n\nSo who won this time? Let's See 👀:\n\n## Top 15 Contenders for the Month of September\n\nFirst, we picked all the stories [tagged with #Decentralized-Internet](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/decentralized-internet?ref=hackernoon.com) on HackerNoon, published in September 2021.\n\n\\\n\n:::info\nAs always, we chose the top 15 stories using an algorithm that gives **60:30:10** weightage respectively to the number of hours read, people reached, and freshness of the content.\n\n:::\n\n\\\nHere is the list of our top 15 contenders:\n\n\\\n\n 1. [Security in The Sea of Decentralized Finance](https://hackernoon.com/security-in-the-sea-of-decentralized-finance-19t370k) by [@elagai](https://hackernoon.com/u/elagai)\n 2. [Oana Batran, Chainge Finance CBO, on the World's First Decentralized Exchange App](https://hackernoon.com/oana-batran-chainge-finance-cbo-on-the-worlds-first-decentralized-exchange-app) by [@justin-roberti](https://hackernoon.com/u/justin-roberti)\n 3. [How Do Yield Aggregators Work?](https://hackernoon.com/how-do-yield-aggregators-work) by [@elagai](https://hackernoon.com/u/elagai)\n 4. [Is Decentralisation Even Real?](http://is%20decentralisation%20even%20real/?) by [@sh4rmini](https://hackernoon.com/u/sh4rmini)\n 5. [The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Tokens](https://hackernoon.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-crypto-tokens-rqbx37bq) by [@yourdevopsguy](https://hackernoon.com/u/yourdevopsguy)\n 6. [Introducing ANY-Language Smart Contracts](https://hackernoon.com/introducing-any-language-smart-contracts) by [@andrarchy](https://hackernoon.com/u/andrarchy)\n 7. [8 Ways Blockchain Will Change E-Commerce Forever](https://hackernoon.com/8-ways-blockchain-will-change-e-commerce-forever) by [@bhavjyot](https://hackernoon.com/u/bhavjyot)\n 8. [Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 7: What is Inside A Bitcoin Block?](https://hackernoon.com/learn-the-blockchain-basics-part-7-what-is-inside-a-bitcoin-block-if1b37d9) by [@mickey-maler](https://hackernoon.com/u/mickey-maler)\n 9. [DeFi and the Rise of Stablecoins](https://hackernoon.com/defi-and-the-rise-of-stablecoins) by [@April](https://hackernoon.com/u/April)\n10. [How to Explain Blockchain Gaming to Your Grandma](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-explain-blockchain-gaming-to-your-grandma) by [@itooamcraig](https://hackernoon.com/u/itooamcraig)\n11. [3 Reasons Why Free TON is the 1st Truly Decentralized Blockchain Platform](https://hackernoon.com/3-reasons-why-free-ton-is-the-1st-truly-decentralized-blockchain-platform) by [@timdyce](https://hackernoon.com/u/timdyce)\n12. [What are the Potential Use Cases of Decentralized Finance?](https://hackernoon.com/what-are-the-potential-use-cases-of-decentralized-finance) by [@blockchainaustralia](https://hackernoon.com/u/blockchainaustralia)\n13. [Alchemy in Blockchain, NFTs into the DeFi Space: Madalin from Sphynx Network](https://hackernoon.com/alchemy-in-blockchain-nfts-into-the-defi-space-madalin-from-sphynx-network) by [@madalinsph](https://hackernoon.com/u/madalinsph)\n14. [The Looming Inflation and How to Hedge Against It](https://hackernoon.com/the-looming-inflation-and-how-to-hedge-against-it) by [@edward-moon](https://hackernoon.com/u/edward-moon)\n15. [Dissecting Poly Network Hack: What Really Happened](https://hackernoon.com/dissecting-poly-network-hack-what-really-happened) by [@mishunin](https://hackernoon.com/u/mishunin)\n\n\\\nAs usual, to make sure our algorithm is not abused or misused in any way, we have kept the human factor in the selection process. Our editors then voted for their favorite stories from the above list.\n\n## Winners:\n\nThis time, we had a clear winner story with a whopping 44 percent of votes!\n\n## [How to Explain Blockchain Gaming to Your Grandma](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-explain-blockchain-gaming-to-your-grandma) by [@itooamcraig](https://hackernoon.com/u/itooamcraig)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-rv136lp.png)Congratulations [@itooamcraig](https://hackernoon.com/u/itooamcraig)! Humor always wins 🔥 You have won 1500 TON.\n\n\\\n> Here, just let me do it… Okay, Grandma, so you remember how during The Depression you stored all of your money in the walls because you didn't trust the banks, but then that money was eaten by squirrels? Well, think of blockchain technology as the walls, except for this time it's not full of squirrels that will eat your money. And we're not storing regular money in these walls; we're storing something called "digital assets".\n\n## [Security in The Sea of Decentralized Finance](https://hackernoon.com/security-in-the-sea-of-decentralized-finance-19t370k) by [@elagai](https://hackernoon.com/u/elagai) won second place with 19% of votes.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-tp236bj.png)\n\n> In this article, we will not talk about such simple things as the safety of private keys or seeds since this is an axiom for cryptocurrency users.\n>\n> \\\n> Here we will tell, for example, how to differentiate between DeFi projects to which you can entrust your funds from projects you need to avoid.\n\n\\\nYay, [@elagai](https://hackernoon.com/u/elagai) you have won 1000 TON crystals!\n\n## In the third place, we have [Is Decentralisation Even Real?](http://is%20decentralisation%20even%20real/?) by [@sh4rmini](https://hackernoon.com/u/sh4rmini) with 13% of the votes.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-u1336vj.png)\n\n> In summary - decentralisation as a concept and philosophy is one of the impulses of the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry. Yet as the industry matures from the fringe and counter-cultural early days towards the institutional inflow of 2021, it is clear that decentralisation and even the rails towards true decentralisation are yet to exist and must be built in collaboration with incumbents.\n\n\\\n\\\nCouldn’t agree more, [@sh4rmini](https://hackernoon.com/u/sh4rmini)! You have won 500 TON crystals.\n\n\\\nOn that note, let’s close the announcement.\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\nThe competition will last till the end of this year. See the [rules here](https://hackernoon.com/decentralized-internet-writing-contest?ref=hackernoon.com). Remember, decentralization is for everyone.\n\n:::\n\n## EVERYONE CAN PARTICIPATE!\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-o053601.gif)See y'all next month!\n\n\\\n\n:::info\nPlease contact hang@hackernoon.com to claim your prize money.\n\n:::\n\n**Note: [Free TON has now rebranded as Everscale](https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-ton-announces-ecosystem-rebrand-to-everscale-strengthening-its-scalability-mission-301421459.html).**