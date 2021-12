411 reads

In the first place, we have How You Can Invest in the Metaverse Today, with a clear majority - 23% of the votes! Play 2 Earn: A New Trend on the Crypto Market by @sergey-baloyan won the second position. @shaanray has won third position and $1000 in SAND. In the fourth position, we have Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs with 14% votes. Ishaan's story "I Always Tell All My Friends that bitcoin is a Useless Thing" has locked fifth place with 9% of the votes.