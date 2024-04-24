Debunking 5 Common Web3 Communications Myths

The crypto market is emerging from a tough bear market as we step into 2024, with a staggering 90% increase from its 2023 low in the overall market capitalization to $1.7 trillion, and Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled from $16k in January 2023 to over $73k in March 2024. This surge is powered by key factors like the Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, increased institutional participation, and developments in areas like tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs), modularity, Zero-knowledge proofs, AI, and Decentralised Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) integration.
In such a dynamic landscape with the emergence of new entrants and funds, it is expected to become increasingly challenging for projects, applications, and ecosystems to distinguish themselves amidst the growing media noise. To overcome this obstacle, establishing a strong media presence becomes paramount not only for visibility but also to combat the negative perceptions associated with Web3 and crypto.
For CMOs, communication managers, and marketers, it’s now time to create communication plans that cut through the noise and build trust in the ever-changing world of Web3. Dispelling PR myths is the first step in shaping effective PR strategies. Let’s start by debunking these misconceptions.
In the competitive landscape of project development, strategic planning is paramount to sustain growth. A well-rounded communications strategy ensures clarity and transparency in community engagement, allowing projects to have better control over their narratives. A notable example is the DeFi Education Fund initiated by Uniswap, which faced significant backlash following a community funding decision. Despite allocating millions from its treasury to be used over five years, controversy ensued when it was
The lack of a proper information dissemination plan resulted in the DeFi Education Fund receiving negative attention for an important decision for the long-term sustainability of the Fund. This episode underscores the importance of effective communication plans in navigating community perceptions and averting misunderstandings.
Effective communication is not just about conveying information; it is about creating a narrative that resonates with the audience, generating interest, and fostering a sense of community around the project. Moreover, the timing of an announcement is also crucial in generating positive momentum for a project's launch.
While cutting-edge technology is vital, relying solely on its merits can create challenges when communicating with a wider audience. In the competitive and fast-paced Web3 industry, new terms and tech offerings are created very rapidly, making it difficult for users to keep up with the latest trends. A strong communications plan can help not only simplify complicated technology to reach a wider audience but it can also help differentiate projects, creating a niche space for them in the media narrative.
As an example, although an interesting project,
Successful projects like =nil; Foundation demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between advanced technology and adept communications strategy. In the dynamic Web3 landscape, where trust is of paramount importance, a well-crafted communications strategy can significantly enhance a project's reputation and community trust. Ultimately, technology is paramount, however without a strong communications strategy, it cannot attract the attention it deserves.
Front-page stories earned through efforts hold a greater and truer value than paid media campaigns.
On the contrary, stories like "
These examples highlight the significance of earned media and the inherent trust associated with independently conducted analyses, appearing more genuine and authentic in contrast to endeavors driven solely by paid promotional efforts.
AI-generated content is fast to produce. However, it lacks the qualities inherent in creating successful media narratives that strike a chord with the intended audience. Utilizing AI for content creation poses numerous challenges, ranging from privacy concerns and lack of human touch to the increased potential for inaccuracies. Furthermore, AI content is susceptible to producing biased opinions based on the data used for training the model itself. AI simply is unable to provide the value that a PR and marketing team can provide. PR professionals are adept at becoming extensions of their Web3 clients, carefully curating the media narratives based on the ins and outs of the industry.
Following is an AI-generated tweet for EthDenver2024 and a Twitter post-YAP team draft for EthDenver, where you can see some inherent problems:
"🚀 Exciting news! EthDenver 2024 is on the horizon! Mark your calendars for this epic Ethereum event, where innovators, developers, and crypto enthusiasts come together to shape the future of blockchain. Stay tuned for updates, and get ready to dive into the world of decentralized possibilities. 🔗💡 #EthDenver2024 #Blockchain #Ethereum".
This AI-generated tweet comes across as vague and lacking essential event details, such as the date, names of headline speakers, and a personal touch with a clear call to action.
PR professionals possess a deep understanding of the project and, by forming strong relationships with executives, can shape thought leadership content that resonates with the audience as well as the project team. Such relational and nuanced aspects, which form the foundation of effective communication, cannot be replicated by AI, which also raises ethical /legal concerns.
Marketing practices involve promoting products, services, and initiatives through channels like social media, with Crypto X being the preferred platform for the industry. For instance, Coinbase's
On the other hand, PR focuses on establishing and maintaining positive relationships between a company, its community, and the media, proving to be a longer process. CZ, the former CEO of Binance, exemplified best PR practices during his tenure. Binance demonstrated the power of consistent and active engagement in Web3, as seen when it swiftly and effectively responded to news of
Marketing refers to the promotion of products, services, and initiatives, whilst PR refers to creating a channel of communication between the business, user base, and the media. Both these practices are integral to the successful implementation of a strong communications network required for the holistic sustainability of a business.
Debunking these PR myths highlights the critical role of a robust communication plan in shaping a Web3 project's narrative. Such a plan enhances the effectiveness of your strategies and fosters a strong sense of community amongst users. From breaking down technical jargon to creating genuine trust and adding a human touch, a well-crafted PR plan is imperative to create a well-rounded, authentic public image for your business.
This story was distributed under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/