Data Labeling for AI Products: How to Process Thousands of Data Labels

The global AI market is v[alued at over $40 billion] and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Data labeling has emerged as one of the bedrocks of the current AI boom. Some sources predict that the global data-labeling market will exceed $8 billion by 2030. The data labeling market is also growing, in fact growing at almost 30% per year**. This is because whoever can get their hands on more data and whoever can label this data faster, cheaper, and more accurately – has a competitive advantage.